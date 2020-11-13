I'll admit it — Thanksgiving isn't the sexiest holiday. You're more likely to indulge in 10 varieties of potatoes than any hanky-panky, but IMO, Turkey Day does provide a prime opportunity to send your dating app matches a flirty message. Thanksgiving-themed pickup lines are a great way to break the ice, and whether you're in the mood to send something corny or raunchy, I've got the perfect line for you to try. Even if it feels totes inappropes to shoot your shot while sitting next to your aunt at Thanksgiving dinner, these Turkey Day pickup lines are sure to get your match's attention.

1. "I'm feeling extra thankful I matched with you today."

2. "Think my pictures are cute? You ain't seen stuffing yet."

3. "Has anyone ever told you how gourd-looking you are?"

4. "If you're tired of hearing your relatives argue about politics, then I'd be happy to provide you with a distraction."

5. "You're looking like the belle of the (butter)ball."

6. "Hey, I just met you, and this is gravy, but here's my number, so carve me maybe."

7. "You're so cute I could gobble you up."

8. "This may be a little (butter) ballsy, but would you like to go out with me sometime?"

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

9. "All my relatives keep asking me at Thanksgiving dinner why I'm still single. Want to help me change that before next Thanksgiving?"

10. "Forget dessert — I think you're the only cutie pie I need."

11. "If I get the longer piece of the wishbone, then I know what I'm wishing for: a date with you."

12. "I'd love the chance to (Plymouth) rock your world."

13. "I just checked your meat thermometer — you're definitely hot enough for me."

14. "Would you like me to give you another reason to feel thankful?"

15. "Is your favorite Thanksgiving food sweet or savory? Lucky for you, I'm both."

16. "Feeling too full after Thanksgiving dinner for a little dessert?"

Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images

17. "So what do you like better: thighs or breasts? And before you get the wrong idea, I'm talking about turkey. (Or am I...?)"

18. "My pants are feeling a little tight after Thanksgiving dinner. Would you like to help me take them off?"

19. "Question: What do I have in common with a freshly-basted turkey? Answer: We're both dripping wet."

20. "Would you like to stuff my turkey?"

Once you're done dressing the turkey and mashing the potatoes, go ahead and get your flirt on — your match will be glad you did.