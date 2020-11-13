Given that Thanksgiving is typically a time to gather with loved ones, it can be a tough pill to swallow when you can't spend it with your SO. It's totally understandable if you miss them a ton, but fortunately, there are lots of ways to stay connected — like hopping on a post-dinner FaceTime or sharing pics from your respective festivities. There are also so many texts to send your partner if you're apart on Thanksgiving that may help to soften the blow of celebrating separately.

Maybe you're in a long-distance relationship. Or maybe you decided to each spend the holiday with your own families this year. Regardless of the reason why you're not together, sending your partner a sweet text can instantly make you feel closer. Not only that, but it gives you an opportunity to express your gratitude for them — which, it's worth noting, is what Thanksgiving's all about.

Crafting the perfect message all comes down to your intention. Are you hoping to let them know how much you care about them? Do you want to catch them off guard with something a little racy? Or are you just trying to make them smile? Whatever your goal is this Thanksgiving, these texts should do the trick.

Play Show & Tell

1. I gotta know, did you go with apple or pecan this year? Or a slice of both?

2. I think it's time to share the most awk dinner table comment. I'll go first.

3. Here's a pic of my holiday *lewk.* Time to show me yours!

4. I can't believe I've never asked you this, but are you a mashed potatoes person or a sweet potato person?

5. Promise you'll send me a photo of your Thanksgiving spread? Here's mine (try not to be jelly).

6. Topics you'll be avoiding at this year's Thanksgiving dinner table — and... go:

Show Them You Miss Them

7. Thanksgiving without you is like turkey without gravy.

8. Teleport here somehow and help me finish this plate of seconds, pretty please?

9. The thing is, this pie just doesn't taste as good without you.

10. Ugh, but who am I going to take a post-feast nap with this year?

11. Almost just saved a seat for you next to me at the dinner table. Wish you were here, boo.

12. Save room and have dessert with me over Zoom?

Express Your Gratitude

13. Thanksgiving is a time to count your blessings, and you're at number 1. True story.

14. Things I'm grateful for: 1.) Quality time with you. 2.) Waking up next to you. 3.) Falling asleep next to you. 4.) Oh, and just you in general.

15. Don't think I could've survived 2020 without you, boo. Extra thankful to have you in my life this year.

16. Amid all the chaos that happened this year, thanks for being my bright spot.

17. While I'm bummed I can't celebrate Thanksgiving with you this year, I'm oh so grateful that I have you to come home to.

Get Your Flirt On

18. Hey, friendly reminder not to get yourself into a total food coma — I'm thinking I can give you one more thing to be thankful for over FaceTime later ;)

19. My pants are feeling a little tight after that feast... wish you were here to help me take them off.

20. You're not a side dish, you're the whole damn meal. Wish I could feast my eyes on you RN.

21. Just know that when I see you again, I'm gonna need seconds. (And maybe thirds.)