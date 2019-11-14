15 Texts To Send Your Partner When You're In Love, Feeling Sappy & DGAF

No IG caption could possibly capture the depth of your feels for your partner. You get the feeling that your friends have started to roll their eyes when you bring them up (but you could care less, TBH). And every single love song you hear these days reminds you of them. This just in: If any or all of that sounds familiar, you are hopelessly, head over heels in love. So, why not let the object of your affection know? There are so many texts you can send your partner when you're in love to make them feel warm and fuzzy.

Of course, there are lots of ways to let your partner know you love them. You could tell them face to face next time you see them, shout it from the digital rooftops by posting a cute couples’ pic on the ‘Gram, or write it in a card on a special occasion. But why wait, when you can make your SO’s day? A text takes literal seconds to pull together, and despite the fact that it’s practically an effortless move, it can still have a big impact. Because showing your boo that you love them doesn’t require an over-the-top romantic gesture. You can use a simple text to remind your partner about a special memory you share, to make some romantic plans after work to look forward to, or even just to affirm your appreciation for them.

I know, I know. Nothing you could say could ever do your feelings justice. That said, it’s worth a shot. When you’re feeling like a walking heart-eyes emoji, send your SO one of these subtly sappy messages to let them know they’re on your mind.