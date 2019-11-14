15 Texts To Send Your Partner When You're In Love, Feeling Sappy & DGAF
No IG caption could possibly capture the depth of your feels for your partner. You get the feeling that your friends have started to roll their eyes when you bring them up (but you could care less, TBH). And every single love song you hear these days reminds you of them. This just in: If any or all of that sounds familiar, you are hopelessly, head over heels in love. So, why not let the object of your affection know? There are so many texts you can send your partner when you're in love to make them feel warm and fuzzy.
Of course, there are lots of ways to let your partner know you love them. You could tell them face to face next time you see them, shout it from the digital rooftops by posting a cute couples’ pic on the ‘Gram, or write it in a card on a special occasion. But why wait, when you can make your SO’s day? A text takes literal seconds to pull together, and despite the fact that it’s practically an effortless move, it can still have a big impact. Because showing your boo that you love them doesn’t require an over-the-top romantic gesture. You can use a simple text to remind your partner about a special memory you share, to make some romantic plans after work to look forward to, or even just to affirm your appreciation for them.
I know, I know. Nothing you could say could ever do your feelings justice. That said, it’s worth a shot. When you’re feeling like a walking heart-eyes emoji, send your SO one of these subtly sappy messages to let them know they’re on your mind.
Short & Sweet
1. "Fun fact: I love you even more than when I started this sentence."
2. "Tried picturing my life without you today. It really sucked, so I had to stop."
3. You know how I know you're my person? Because something awesome just happened, and I wanted to tell you first.
4. "Can't stop, won't stop smiling today. And it's all your fault."
Poetic & Precious
5. "Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close forever and ever?" — Taylor Swift
6. "You're my end and my beginning. Even when I lose, I'm winning." — John Legend
7. "I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more... if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours." — Day + Shay
Serious & Sincere
8. "I don't think falling in love is an accident — it's a choice. And I choose you yesterday, today, and tomorrow."
9. "I was just reminiscing about [insert shared experience], and then I realized something. All my best memories have something in common — they're with you."
10. "You are my past, present, and future because I loved who you were when we met, I love who you are today, and I love who you are shaping up to be."
Perfectly Playful
11. "Quick question. If nothing lasts forever, can I be your nothing plz?"
12. "If I texted you every time you were on my mind... I'd be blowing you up all day long."
13. "You know the way you feel when you're starving, and the waiter finally brings out your food? That's how you make me feel every day."
Oh So Supportive
14. "Hey, did you know that when I'm struggling to get out of bed, all I have to do is think about you? Thanks for giving me all the motivation I need to face the day."
15. "Just a reminder that no matter how you’re feeling about yourself today, there’s at least one person who thinks you’re the funniest, cutest, smartest, most capable BAMF in the world."