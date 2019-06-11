7 Texts To Send When You Miss Your Partner & Wish They Were With You

When you’re missing bae, you’re probably willing to go to great lengths to make that aching go away. This could mean distracting yourself by grabbing drinks with the girls or attempting to quell the agony by scrolling through countless photos on their Insta (which usually only makes it worse, TBH). Did you ever consider that there are certain texts to send when you miss your partner that could actually make you feel closer to them? Reaching out not only lets your SO know you’re thinking of them, but it also offers the connection you crave — which is oh so key when you’re really feeling their absence.

It probably goes without saying that communication is crucial in any relationship, and texting can be a godsend for helping to fill that gaping void when you’re missing your partner’s presence. It’s easier than ever to maintain contact with your significant other, so why not take advantage of all that technology has to offer? The only question, of course, is what to text. Sure, you could just say, “Miss u,” but what’s unique about that? The idea is to send a text that fully encapsulates how you’re feeling, but also elicits a response that will hold you over until you see your partner next.

Whether your boo is on a week-long work trip or you just haven’t seen them since they left for the office this morning, here are some unexpectedly sweet texts that show you’re missing them like woah.

Take a selfie in something of theirs. Guille Faingold/Stocksy One way to feel more connected to your boo when you miss them is to put on something they own, whether it’s a hoodie, a T-shirt, a button-down, or a piece of jewelry. Take a selfie wearing that item, and send it to your SO. All you have to say is, “This is the next best thing to having you here.” It’s sure to make them smile seeing you in something of theirs.

Stroll down memory lane. Marco Govel/Stocksy Call me sentimental, but I love bringing up fond memories with my partner. It’s fun to relive the experience, and somehow, we always seem to remember different details about what happened, which help to bring the memory to life even more. Shoot your SO a quick text to say, “Remember when we [insert experience here]?” Whether it was that time you went skinny dipping in the ocean at midnight or when you had the best meal ever on your last road trip, rehashing what went down might give you just enough pleasure to ease the pain of missing your partner.

Share an itinerary for your next date. Guille Faingold/Stocksy I don’t know about you, but when I’m missing my boo, I’m usually daydreaming a lot about what we’ll do together when we finally reunite next. One of my favorite things to do is jot down an itinerary in my Notes app and then share it with my partner so we both have a plan to help pass the time while we’re apart. This will allow them to add to the itinerary, too, if they have their own ideas about what they’d like to do with you. You can be as detailed as you’d like about the times, locations, and activities — regardless of how in-depth you go, you’re sure to both be grateful to have something to look forward to.

Find a link to your song. Guille Faingold/Stocksy Whether you know it or not, you and bae have a song. For some couples, it was the first one they danced to. For others, it’s the one that they bonded over while chatting on the first date. Whatever it is, find a video of it to text to your boo and they’ll definitely get the hint that you’re missing them. This is a subtler approach, but one that’s still sure to brighten their day nonetheless. If there are lyrics that feel particularly meaningful or relevant RN, you can also send those in lieu of an actual music video. Or better yet, if you enjoy singing or playing an instrument, record a quick cover video or voice memo of your song and send that along instead. Whichever route you choose, all you have to say is: "This one goes out to us."

Be specific about what you miss. Jovo Jovanovic/Stocksy Saying “I miss you” may feel generic. But getting specific about what you miss makes your text feel more personal. Maybe it’s the way your boo sings to themselves in the kitchen while they’re cooking breakfast. Maybe it’s how they smell. Maybe it’s their big, goofy smile when they first wake up in the morning. Whatever it is about them that gives you the warm fuzzies, let them know it’s on your mind — and don’t be surprised if they return the sentiment by expressing what they miss about you.

Make a private #relationshipgoals album. BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy Looking through photos may not make you miss bae any less, but it can still serve as a nice reminder of all you have to be grateful for. Start compiling an album of all your favorite photos as a couple, from pics you took at your cousin’s wedding last summer and your weekend getaway in the mountains to silly selfies you snapped at home. Then, share the album with your SO via text. Ask them if they have any more photos to add, and you can keep building up the album over time. That way, you’ll have a wealth of adorable pics to look through whenever you’re wishing bae was by your side.