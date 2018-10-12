9 Best Texts To Send When You Miss Your Boyfriend Or Girlfriend
If absence makes the heart grow fonder, then time away from your bae could make your text game stronger. Whether you're in a long-distance relationship, on vacation, or simply live across town from your partner, sometimes you just miss them to bits and wanna let them know. Sure, you could text and ask what they're up to and that's probably going to be nice for them to see. But here are a few fun ideas of texts to send when you miss your boyfriend or girlfriend that go beyond your usual "miss you" message.
Communication in relationships is key and texting with your bae all day, every day can help keep you two close. Of course, texting can be open to interpretation, since it lacks the nuance of delivery of face-to-face interaction. When you're away from your boyfriend or girlfriend, sometimes missing them can make you feel many different emotions — disconnected, lonely, or even upset with your partner.
Reaching out via text to touch base is a great idea, and it's a good idea to be mindful of messages that could be misinterpreted as you being upset with them or unsure emotionally. Sometimes a "wish you were here" text can read as passive-aggressive if you're sending it from your BFF's birthday party while your partner is stuck at work. So here are some clear, positive, and heartfelt messages that will hopefully make you feel close to your honey, even though they're far away.
When It's Been Hours
Let's say you saw your boo yesterday and you feel kind of silly admitting it... but you miss them already. First of all, that's adorable and I wish someone loved me the way you love your honey! Second of all, send them one of these texts to let them know how you feel without making them feel like you can't be alone. Because you totally can, you just miss them and there's nothing wrong with that!
- "I already miss your face."
- "Is it 8 pm yet?" (Or whenever you have plans to see them next!)
- "Just thinking of you makes me smile. That's all. As you were."
When It's Been Days
Let's say you've been away from your partner for a few days now — maybe you're on on a weekend girls' trip or you're spending a few days back at home with your family. You've probably been in touch with your boyfriend or girlfriend, likely sent them a funny animal video you just knew they'd love, but take a moment to tell them how you really feel.
- "If wearing your sweatshirt/t-shirt/baseball hat is wrong, then I don't wanna be right."
- "Everyone here is great except for the fact that they're not you."
- "In case no one told you yet today that you're amazing — you're amazing."
When It's Been A LONG Time
If you're in a long-distance relationship or school or work has taken one of you away for a month or two, it's probably starting to feel really lame that the two of you can't order in and watch Netflix. And when the weekend rolls around, you make plans and are your busy, productive, and adventurous self... but you still miss your partner. Reach out and let them know with something sweet or with a little humor to help lighten the bummer of not seeing their face for so long.
- "One of my favorite things is waking up next to you, but the next best thing is pizza so guess who's gonna be getting pizza every night?"
- "I'm jealous of everyone who gets to be around you, please remind them how lucky they are."
- "You're my favorite person."
While being away from your boyfriend or girlfriend is never fun, try to remind yourself of all the amazing things you did and loved doing before they came into your life. Staying busy and staying connected with your friends will absolutely help the time pass until you can smush your face into theirs again. Staying in touch and communicating with your partner (wherever they are) is absolutely key but remembering that it's not forever will help, too.
