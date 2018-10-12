If absence makes the heart grow fonder, then time away from your bae could make your text game stronger. Whether you're in a long-distance relationship, on vacation, or simply live across town from your partner, sometimes you just miss them to bits and wanna let them know. Sure, you could text and ask what they're up to and that's probably going to be nice for them to see. But here are a few fun ideas of texts to send when you miss your boyfriend or girlfriend that go beyond your usual "miss you" message.

Communication in relationships is key and texting with your bae all day, every day can help keep you two close. Of course, texting can be open to interpretation, since it lacks the nuance of delivery of face-to-face interaction. When you're away from your boyfriend or girlfriend, sometimes missing them can make you feel many different emotions — disconnected, lonely, or even upset with your partner.

Reaching out via text to touch base is a great idea, and it's a good idea to be mindful of messages that could be misinterpreted as you being upset with them or unsure emotionally. Sometimes a "wish you were here" text can read as passive-aggressive if you're sending it from your BFF's birthday party while your partner is stuck at work. So here are some clear, positive, and heartfelt messages that will hopefully make you feel close to your honey, even though they're far away.

When It's Been Hours Stocksy/HStudios Let's say you saw your boo yesterday and you feel kind of silly admitting it... but you miss them already. First of all, that's adorable and I wish someone loved me the way you love your honey! Second of all, send them one of these texts to let them know how you feel without making them feel like you can't be alone. Because you totally can, you just miss them and there's nothing wrong with that! "I already miss your face."

"Is it 8 pm yet?" (Or whenever you have plans to see them next!)

"Just thinking of you makes me smile. That's all. As you were."

When It's Been Days Stocksy/daxiaoproductions Let's say you've been away from your partner for a few days now — maybe you're on on a weekend girls' trip or you're spending a few days back at home with your family. You've probably been in touch with your boyfriend or girlfriend, likely sent them a funny animal video you just knew they'd love, but take a moment to tell them how you really feel. "If wearing your sweatshirt/t-shirt/baseball hat is wrong, then I don't wanna be right."

"Everyone here is great except for the fact that they're not you."

"In case no one told you yet today that you're amazing — you're amazing."