When I can’t sleep at night, I inevitably find myself scrolling through Instagram. I try to resist, but as I toss and turn it’s like I can hear my phone calling to me. Before I know it, it’s in my hand and I’m scrolling through the lives of friends and strangers, seeing every moment documented. One of my favorite moments — and you can call me corny — is when couples make their Insta debut with cute pics of themselves being goofy and in love. And, of course, they all have the perfect Instagram captions for new couples.

Now we can be cynical and hate on them when we’re single, but let’s keep it real. The minute you get booed up, you’re gonna be #firstcouplesphoto-ing the hell out of your own Insta. So, between you and I, let’s just lean into the cheesiness so that the next time you’re ready to document this particular milestone, you're prepared with the perfect couple's caption of your own.

The pic itself is likely to happen organically — maybe you're doing something especially picturesque together, so you go to capture the moment and, without thinking, you've got your first couple photo. Time to fire up the app! Or maybe it’s not so organic and you're just really happy together and you want the world to know. That’s adorable and Insta-worthy, too. Just make sure you've got your caption game ready. Don’t be lazy and throw some basic hashtags on it — your first official couple photo is a special moment, so give it the gravitas it deserves!

If you have caption writer’s block, no worries. We've got plenty of ideas to get your creative juices flowing. Here are a bunch of 'em for you to use yourself, or as jumping-off points to personalize your own special moment. I present them to you, #nofilter. (Sorry, I couldn't resist).

1. Instagram, meet bae. Bae, meet Instagram.

2. In case you were wondering, *this* is what couple goals looks like. #notsorryaboutit

3. "All of me loves all of you." — John Legend

4. I guess the secret is out… 🤐💕🤐

5. Just hanging out with the person who makes me truly happy, NBD.

6. Here is the first of many embarrassing photos that I will definitely delete immediately if we break up. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

7. Welp, I guess this means we’re one of those Instagram-official couples now. 💑

8. Making memories with you, is my favorite thing to do.

9. Damn, we look good together. 😍😍😍

10. People of the Internet, check out my significant other… ain’t they cute?

11. Don’t worry, we’re better at being together than we are at taking selfies.

12. “Whenever I’m alone with you, you make me feel like I am home again.” — The Cure

13. Introducing my ride-or-die, partner in crime, and true love. 🚴💀👮💕

14. "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra

15. Nothing to see here, just a couple of weirdos in love. 🙃💖😜

16. Not to brag, but ain’t we cute together?

17. Here’s the one I never knew I always wanted.

18. This one right here? Yeah, they're all mine. 👩‍❤️‍👩

19. And so it begins…

20. “Sometimes what you’re looking for comes when you’re not looking.” — Unknown

21. Babe, I love you more than pizza. Well, pineapple pizza anyway.

22. “When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew.” — Giuseppe Verdi

23. I used to think that posting couples pics on Insta was cheesy AF — then I met you. 🧀🧀🧀

See, not so hard after all. So go on, make it Instagram official and be as cute and corny as you want. Your love deserves it!

