5 'I Love You' Texts That’ll Give Your Partner Butterflies

Gone are the days when you had to wait to tell your partner that you love them in person or write it in a letter that wouldn’t get to them for weeks. Now, all you have to do is whip out your phone and you can express your feelings to bae within seconds. So, why not take advantage of modern technology a little more? Sure, you could fire off a quick “ILY” without a second thought, but there are so many other creative “I love you” texts to send your partner that may prove to be a bit more meaningful.

There are a variety of occasions on which you might want to send a quick digital love note, too. Maybe you know that your partner has a tough day ahead of them at work, or are dealing with some personal stressors, and you just want to remind them that you care about them. Or, maybe you’re missing your long-distance boo a little more than usual on a particular day, and you need them to know. Of course, there doesn’t have to be any reason whatsoever to spill your heart out over text — it could be that you’re just feeling extra thankful for bae.

Crafting the perfect message to say “I love you” isn’t exactly easy. The ideal text will be genuine and heartfelt, of course, but it will also be personal, incorporating details that are relevant to your specific relationship. Strapped for ideas? Any of these texts are sure to make your boo feel loved.

When You're Nostalgic AF Shutterstock Even if you haven’t formally designated a particular tune to be your song, there’s probably one that holds special meaning to you as a couple. Whether it’s the first song you danced to, by a band you bonded over or a new jam you’ve both been obsessing about lately, send it to your boo to let them know they’re on your mind. You don’t need to say much to accompany it, either – something simple will do, along the lines of: “Listening to this on repeat today to feel closer to you.”

When You're Missing Them A Lot Ugh, isn't it the best when bae leaves something behind to remember them by? It could be a hoodie or other garment that smells like them (my personal favorite), a pair of undies, a toothbrush, or something else entirely. Whatever it is, snap a pic of it and send it over along with this message: "Even though you’re not here RN, at least I have this nice little reminder to hold me over." It's a sweet way to let them know you're missing their presence, and it just may inspire them to accidentally-on-purpose leave more belongings behind.

When You're Feeling Romantic Shutterstock There's nothing wrong with just saying "I love you," but when you already text that to your partner frequently, it may start to lose its luster. So, why not say it in a different language? It'll still get the same message across, but the novelty of it may make the message a tad more exciting. You might choose a language that has special significance for you (like a tie to your own culture or theirs, or a country you've visited together). And of course, you can never go wrong with the romance languages. Here are some examples to consider: French: “Je t’aime” or “Je t’adore”

German: “Ich liebe dich”

Greek: “S’agapo”

Italian: “Ti amo”

Japanese: “Aishiteru”

Portuguese: “Eu te amo”

Spanish: “Te amo”

When You're Feeling Cute It doesn't matter if you're going to see your partner tonight or you won't get to hang with them for several weeks — opening their texts to find a photo of you is almost certain to make their day. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words — and there's something about seeing the face of someone that can have a particularly powerful effect. So, I'm giving you permission to go ahead and take a selfie. Don't forget to look right at the camera as if you're gazing into your SO's eyes with sheer adoration. Then, add something like this: "In case you forgot what it feels like when I look at you." #Boom.