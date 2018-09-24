I've always had trouble with refraining from blurting out exactly what's on my mind. Believe me, this has gotten me in trouble plenty of times. This is especially true when it comes to telling people I care about what I'm feeling. And if I think I'm falling in love, all bets are off. While I can't seem to be able to stop expressing myself, I have learned that it's possible to say things in a way that are a bit more subtle. Having phrases or texts that mean “I love you” at the ready can come in handy in moments like this. That's also true if you're someone who is maybe a little more shy — someone whose heart is bursting but not yet ready to break the L-word seal, because maybe you're not comfortable yet, or it just feels like too soon.

Regardless of the reason you aren't ready to go there, that doesn't mean you can't share your feelings at all. There are plenty of ways to express yourself without saying those three little words. It just takes a little creativity and some carefully selected emojis to pour your heart out without actually saying "I love you" — even if you probably do. If that sounds familiar, but you're still not sure what to say, no worries. I’ve got you covered. Here are some ideas to get your romantic texting creativity flowing.

Tell them how they make you feel. Giphy 1. I just can't get over how lucky I am to know you and have you in my life. 🍀😍 2. You know how to make me feel so special, I'm so glad I met you.🤭 3. No one has ever made me feel the way YOU make me feel. 4. Hey you, I just wanted to say thank you for being you. 5. My body loves your body — just thought you should know that. 😉

Tell them how you feel about them. Giphy 6. In case you don't already know, you mean SO much to me. 7. Maybe it's corny, but the truth is I care more about you every day. 🌽🌽🌽 8. What would you say if I told you that I think you just might be my favorite person, ever. (Because you are.) 🤷‍♀️ 9. I really hope you know that you are very important to me. 😍 10. You are an amazing person and I am so grateful you're in my life. 💋💋💋