If You're Not Ready To Say I Love You, Here's What To Say Instead

New relationships are just so powerful and full of pleasurable emotion. Every glance, every smile, and every touch is imbued with new energy and infatuation. That being said, it's incredibly easy in those heady early days to slip up and drop a big fat L-bomb without meaning to, even if you aren't really ready to say I love you. While no one can blame you for your premature declaration (I mean, we've all been there, right?), it can still make things totally awkward, especially if the other person doesn't say it back (yikes). Fortunately, there is a solution for dealing with this little relationship snafu. Yep, the too-soon "I love you" is, in fact, totally avoidable — you just need to have a few go-to things to say instead of "I love you" to bust out when you feel like you're on the verge of letting those three little words spill out of your mouth.

There are plenty of ways to let someone know how deeply you feel for them, without saying anything loaded. These sayings are also really handy to keep in your pocket should you not be the one who let the L-word slip too quickly. Because let's be honest: It's just as awkward to be on the receiving end of an "I love you" that you're not ready to reciprocate. So in either of those scenarios, what should you say? Give these little sweet nothings a try instead.

Tell Them How You Feel About Them

1. You mean more to me every single day.

2. "To me, you are perfect" — Love Actually

3. I really care so much about you.

4. “It would be a privilege to have my heart broken by you.” — The Fault In Our Stars

5. I really love how you [insert a character trait].

6. I never get tired of looking at you.

7. There is no one I would rather be with right now than you.

8. I love your body.

9. Nothing makes me happier than when you're happy.

10. "You complete me." — Jerry Maguire

Tell Them How Being With Them Makes You Feel

11. I can't get enough of you.

12. I am so glad I met you.

13. I love spending time with you.

14. You are really special to me.

15. You make me so happy.

16. "I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I’m with you." — Dirty Dancing

17. My life is so much better with you in it.

18. Being with you just feels right to me.

19. No one makes me feel the way you do.

20. I feel the most like myself when we are together.

Say Something Sweet, Light, And Breezy

21. I feel so lucky to have you in my life.

22. You are my person.

23. "I know." — The Empire Strikes Back

24. I like you, and I lust you.

25. You are the bees knees and the cat's pajamas.

26. I prefer you to pizza. Yeah… I said it.

27. "Maybe it is our imperfections which make us so perfect for one another." — Emma

28. If you were a booger, I would pick you.

29. You're my number one.

30. “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird.” — The Notebook

Go on and spill your guts. There is nothing wrong with telling someone you care about how you feel about them. Just be sure to save the actual "I love you" for when you're really good and ready.

