25 Questions To Ask Your Hinge Match When Their Profile Is Vague AF

The whole point of Hinge is that it's more thought-provoking (and hopefully a tad more profound) than other apps can be. After all, the app's motto is "Designed to be deleted." Part of that expectation lies in the Hinge prompts users answer on their profile, for the purpose of giving potential matches more information about themselves upfront. But what do you do if the prompt answers your match has written are still vague AF? Well, you can keep a few questions to ask on Hinge in mind.

Awesome Hinge questions can be anything about their personality, food preferences, tastes in entertainment, and more. Some other good ones include questions about their views on life — past, present, and future — as well as questions about what they're looking for when it comes to dating. No matter what kind of question you lead with, there's one main approach you might want to consider keeping in the back of your mind: Make sure all questions for your match are open-ended. That's to say, avoid "yes or no" questions at all costs.

Akua Genfi — mental health counselor and co-host of queer, black, sex-ed podcast Inner Hoe Uprising — previously told Elite Daily the best Hinge questions to ask "call for replies that are thoughtful and include more information, including perceptions, thoughts, feelings, and attitudes." Asking your match thoughtful questions will allow you to “get a deeper understanding of [your] date’s personality,” Genfi added.

Here's a go-to list of questions to ask on Hinge if you're looking to learn more about the attractive but mysterious person you've matched with.

Hinge Questions About Their Personality & Tastes We Are/DigitalVision/Getty Images As Genfi told Elite Daily, "People enjoy talking about themselves, as it’s a topic they know so much about. Direct questions of this nature will get anyone rambling." Asking questions along these lines can really help get the ball rolling, and fingers crossed, you'll find you have a lot in common with the other person — or at least, you're intrigued by them enough to set up a date. Some solid personality questions include: How would you describe yourself in three emojis?

What's the best movie you've seen this year and why?

What album do you have on repeat and why?

What's one food that you hated as a kid but love now?

Who's your biggest celebrity crush, childhood and present?

If you could fly anywhere in the world right now, where would you go?

You can invite three famous people to dinner. Who’s invited and what are you serving?

Hinge Questions About What They're Looking For In A Relationship Don't stress. Your question can be as straight-forward as simply, "What are you looking for in a relationship?,” or you can beat around the bush a bit. Posing questions in this vein can help you get a better sense of who your Hinge match is as a partner, whether that's casually, or in serious, committed relationships. More potential dating-related questions include: Why did you decide to join Hinge?

Are you looking for something monogamous or non-monogamous?

What's the most valuable lesson your ex taught you?

Have you ever ghosted anyone?

What's the first thing you noticed about me?

To quote That’s So Raven, if you could gaze into the future… Where do you see yourself in five years?

Hinge Questions That Include Date Night Options FG Trade/E+/Getty Images One of the biggest pitfalls of dating apps is getting stuck in the dreaded texting phase. If you think there might be potential here (once you get a little more info out of them), you’ll want to start thinking about date ideas. A few questions that can lead to date ideas are: What is your stance on tacos versus pizza, and do you know where the best place to get either is in town?

Are you more of an outdoorsy person or is your ideal activity marathon-watching a new show on Netflix?

What’s the best thing you’ve ever done on a first date?

What’s your go-to coffee order?

What’s your favorite thing to do with your friends on a Friday night?

Hinge Questions That Really Make Them Think And finally, if you're either really hitting it off or want to spice up a dry convo, you can ask questions that feel a little deeper, like: When was the last time you laughed until you cried?

What’s the most daring thing you have ever done?

Are you afraid of becoming your parents?

What would you do if you won the lottery?

Do you believe that everything happens for a reason?

If you had a time machine, would you choose to go back in time or forward in time?

What is your most treasured memory and why?

From here, the conversation should definitely get flowing. If not, no pressure! There are so many more people on Hinge who will be down to have a fun, dynamic conversation with you. While a little bit of mystery can be exciting when it comes to dating, asking these questions will (hopefully!) help you learn more about your Hinge crush and what could possibly be in store.

Expert:

Akua Genfi, mental health counselor and co-host of Inner Hoe Uprising

