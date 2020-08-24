KJ Apa & Clara Berry's Relationship Timeline Is Mysterious & Hot

If you’re just starting to notice that KJ Apa's romance with French model Clara Berry is hot and heavy, you've got plenty to catch up on. After going public with their relationship in February 2020, the two have had some mysterious ups and downs, but they seem to be fully committed and in love now. The two have shared several loved-up pics and vids of each other (and their new baby!) recently on social media, confirming that no matter how tumultuous KJ Apa and Clara Berry's relationship timeline has been in the past, they could not be any happier now.
Before getting involved with Berry, Apa was reportedly linked to actor Britt Robertson, who starred alongside him in A Dog's Purpose and I Still Believe. It's unclear whether they were ever officially an item, and considering how tight-lipped the Riverdale actor is about his love life, fans will likely never know. (Reps for Apa and Robertson did not return Elite Daily's request for comment on the status of their rumored relationship.) As Apa told Mr. Porter in March 2020, he likes to keep certain parts of his life on the down-low. "I think privacy is everything," he said when asked about his maybe-relationship with Berry. "I really do work hard on protecting my privacy, my home, my family, the people I love."
But apparently, that doesn’t really apply to his relationship with Berry. Though their full relationship history is still a mystery, Apa and Berry have made a point to share the most important pieces of their romance on Instagram — and their major relationship milestones are definitely worth a closer look.
The relationship between these two moved very quickly, but still had its fair share of twists and turns. But I'm just happy to be along for the ride.