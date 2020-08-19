A picture is worth a thousand words, but KJ Apa's nude Instagrams of his girlfriend, Clara Berry, truly have me like 😶. On Aug. 19, the Riverdale star took to Insta to share some ~artsy~ pics from his recent trip to France with his GF, who he's been dating since at least February 2020. Apparently, the French model was feeling pretty cheeky one day, and the result was a photoshoot showing off a whole lot of 🍑. Apa's caption for the series of risqué pics: "There's nowhere else." (And hopefully there was no one else around when they took these.)

Berry shared the same pics on her own IG grid, captioning them, "Seul au monde," or, "Alone in the world," and crediting her boo as the photographer. Though it's unclear where the pics were taken, Berry posted a handful of photos throughout July from Biarritz, a town on France's Basque coast, so it's possible the photoshoot took place there. What's even more mysterious is how they managed to pull off this v intimate photo sesh in public. Here's what I do know: Berry and her boy are apparently proud exhibitionists. (Anyone remember when Apa wished Ellen DeGeneres a happy birthday in his birthday suit?)

Dating rumors first started circulating in December 2019 when Apa admitted during a Q&A with Wired he was "very much in love" at the moment. Fans suspected he was referring to Berry, whose Instagram photos he'd starting liking around that time. Two months later, Apa posted a pic of himself kissing Berry next to the Louvre in Paris with the caption "coup de foudre," which roughly translates to "love at first sight." Cute! The pic has since been deleted, but the internet never forgets. Since then, the couple has kept their romance on the down-low, but if Apa's nude pics of Berry prove anything, it's that their relationship is doing just fine.

Back in April 2018, Apa told Seventeen he believes you find love when you least expect it. "The thing is, I don't think it matters whether you're looking for a relationship or not — it's not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives," he said. IMO, if taking naked pics of someone in the South of France isn't love, then I don't what is.