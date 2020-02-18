Ellen Degeneres is known for her cheeky humor, so she got an extra cheeky surprise for her birthday from Riverdale's KJ Apa. He sent the television host a sweet birthday video shoutout on her special day, but if you take a close look, you'll notice he filmed the clip in the nude. Yep, you read that right. KJ Apa's naked birthday video for Ellen DeGeneres was spicy, to say the least.

DeGeneres turned 62 years old on Jan. 26. While the internet sent her lots of love that day, it wasn't until Apa appeared on her show in February that fans were enlightened on his extra-special message for the talk show host.

During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the TV host replayed the clip she was sent from Apa on her b-day. In the self-filmed video, Apa gave DeGeneres the sweetest birthday shoutout.

"What's going on Ellen? It's KJ. I hear it's your birthday, so happy birthday. I hope I can meet you one of these days, and yeah, I hope you have a really special day," he said.

The message was so sweet and wholesome, that is, until Apa moved the camera just enough to reveal he was totally nakey in the window's reflection behind him. You can watch the hilarious moment for yourself below.

While most times, unsolicited nude videos would be frowned upon, Ellen made it clear she thought the video was "very funny" (they're on that level, apparently), and, of course, Apa only showed off his backside.

After DeGeneres shared the video with her audience, Apa cracked a few jokes. I got to tan my ass I think, I got a really white ass," he said, before adding: "I'm glad they blurred it out, though."

If you're wondering where Apa came up with his cheeky video idea in the first place, he explained it all. "In my mind, I was thinking, I don't want to just do a normal video. And I remember being outside on my balcony naked, and I was facing my friend and I saw... I looked at my reflection and I saw my ass and I was like 'perfect [for] Ellen, I should do this for Ellen.' And that's how it came about."

I would like to personally thank DeGeneres for sharing this moment with the rest of the world, and if Apa feels like creating any more nakey birthday shoutouts, I'm an Aquarius and would not be opposed to receiving one of my own.