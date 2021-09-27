KJ Apa is officially a father! The Riverdale star and girlfriend Clara Berry welcomed a baby boy on Sept. 23 and they happily shared the announcement with fans online. Not only did they share a sweet photo of the little guy, but they revealed the baby’s name as well. The meaning of KJ Apa and Clara Berry's son's name will make you happy cry.

"Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September," Berry captioned the announcement post. "He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

One part of the baby’s name, Keneti, is actually an ode to his dad. KJ stands for Keneti James, so the couple carried on the moniker when naming their baby boy. It turns out the baby’s name as a whole is pretty darn meaningful. Sasha is of Russian origin and means “defender.” Meanwhile, Vai is said to mean “mighty ruler.”

You can see Berry and Apa’s announcement post below.

Apa and Berry first announced they were expecting in May 2021, and they did so in the most low-key way. Apa shared a photo hanging out at home on the couch with his girlfriend and left the pic captionless. But it didn’t take long for fans to notice Berry’s bump in the pic, and the congratulatory messages soon started rolling in.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...