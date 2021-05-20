KJ Apa is going to be a dad! The Riverdale star posted a photo with his girlfriend, Clara Berry, on May 19, and, while at first it looked like it was just the two of them hanging at home, fans soon noticed his lady was sporting a baby bump. After seeing the pic, the news KJ Apa and Clara Berry are having a baby has fans so excited to meet the little guy.

Judging from Berry’s bump, the couple have been keeping the big news under wraps for quite some time. Their pregnancy announcement post was equally as inconspicuous. There was no caption, no celebratory balloons, just an image of the two lovebirds sitting on the couch.

It’s safe to say the photo spoke for itself. Apa’s fellow Riverdale castmates soon dropped congratulatory comments. “Rivers soon to be bestie,” Vanessa Morgan wrote. Charles Melton commented below the pic with three red hearts. Madelaine Petsch, who played Cheryl Blossom on the CW series, commented with several crying emojis. Lili Reinhart also left a heart emoji below the sweet post.

Apa and Berry were first romantically linked in August 2020 when they jet set off on a romantic vacation together. While the location was undisclosed, their steamy photos caught fans’ attention right away.

This will be the first child for both Apa and Berry. She also shared several maternity pics on her own Instagram page on the day they made the announcement, captioning them with a chef emoji. Just in case there was any question, Apa made the news crystal clear. “She’s pregnant btw,” he wrote below the post.

Apa is the second Riverdale cast member to announce baby news this year. In January, Vanessa Morgan revealed she had given birth to a healthy baby boy. “The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life. On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world,” she wrote via Instagram. “Words cannot describe this kind of love.”

With Apa’s announcement, the Riverdale family is gaining one more member.