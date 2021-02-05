Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram for the past few months. She shared everything from her emotional gender reveal to gorgeous photoshoots showing her growing baby bump, which is why fans were so excited for the day she would finally become a mother. On Thursday, Feb. 4, the star announced she officially gave birth on Jan. 29. You need to see the first photo of Vanessa Morgan's baby boy, River, because it's too adorable.

Months after marrying MLB pro Michael Kopech in January 2020, Morgan revealed she was pregnant in a July 25, 2020 IG. "Exciting news... I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," the actress wrote, alongside a series of photos from her gender reveal party, showing an array of blue flowers, cupcakes, and balloons. Morgan found out she was expecting that May, but she said she waited to announce her pregnancy to keep certain parts of her and her son's life private. "I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye until he tells me otherwise," Morgan explained.

Since she said her due date is in January, fans knew Morgan was going to share the good news any day now. Finally, on Feb. 4, the star announced she gave birth a few days ago, calling it "the most challenging, beautiful experience of my life."

"On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world," Morgan wrote. "Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world🤍👶🏼 Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thankyou God. 🙏🏽 Isaiah 66:9."

Morgan posted the cutest photo of her holding River, where you can see his little hand touching her chest.

News of Morgan and Kopech's split hit the internet on July 27, 2020 — just two days after the actress announced she was pregnant. Although the two are no longer together, it seems they're doing all they can to be the best co-parents based on Morgan's post.