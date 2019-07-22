These Tweets About KJ Apa & Britt Robertson Reportedly Kissing Show Fans Are So Confused
When you find out two of your favorite celebs made out where do you go? Twitter, obvi. And these tweets about KJ Apa and Britt Robertson reportedly kissing have fans really pulling out all the stops.
For those of you who might have missed the memo, Us Weekly reported that the Riverdale actor and the Tomorrowland actress got hot and steamy at a Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday, July 21. What, exactly, constitutes as getting "hot and steamy," you ask? Allow me to explain. According to Us Weekly, Robertson, 29, and Apa, 22, were reportedly spotted "hugging," holding hands, and even "leaning in and kissing each other." As if that wasn't adorable enough, the two were also reportedly spotted hanging with Apa's Riverdale co-stars: Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Cole Sprouse. Elite Daily reached out to reps for both actors and did not hear back in time for publication.
The match isn't totally random if that's what you were thinking. The two actually met back in 2017 when they were filming A Dog's Purpose. Then in May they announced that the two will be working together again, this time in a movie called I Still Believe that they'll be shooting with Shania Twain. Us Weekly also notes that the two have reportedly "been active in liking each other’s Instagram photos since April."
Needless to say, fans are jazzed about the possibility that they might be an item. So much so that they've turned to Twitter to express their excitement.
This fan is cool with it.
OK, so let's quickly address all of those tweets about Robertson's love life. Us Weekly reports that, before she was reportedly spotted kissing Apa, Robertson was dating Graham Rogers.
According to Us Weekly, the two were really actively posting each other on Instagram until Rogers reportedly deleted all of his pictures of Robertson off of his profile. Robertson, on the other hand, did not delete her pictures with Rogers, but hasn't posted anything with him since December of 2018. So, yeah, I'm going to say it's safe to assume they might have headed to Splitsville.
As for that "Dylan" guy the one fan was referring to, Us Weekly reports it was probably Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien who the publication says she dated 2012 until late 2018.
Apa, on the other hand, hasn't had a ton going on in his love life as far as we know. According to his co-star Mark Consuelos, the actor prefers to keep things low-key. “His parents did a really good job raising him,” Consuelos told GQ Magazine in March. “He’s doing a great job, he does great work. He focuses on what’s important. I’m speaking for him, but he’s really not interested, I think, in all the trappings of celebrity. He’d probably be really, really happy just playing his guitar, to be honest with you.”
But don't be fooled. Apa, himself, has been pretty up front about his success with the ladies in America (ICYMI Apa is from New Zealand. “Guys in the States are a lot more confident than guys in New Zealand. There, if you go out with your mates, you all hang with one another because you’re too scared to talk to the girls," Apa told Cosmopolitan in May of 2019. "Being in the U.S. has made me way more confident. Also, having a New Zealand accent increases your chances by like 50 percent.”
So, yeah, sounds like Apa is doing quite well for himself.