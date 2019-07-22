When you find out two of your favorite celebs made out where do you go? Twitter, obvi. And these tweets about KJ Apa and Britt Robertson reportedly kissing have fans really pulling out all the stops.

For those of you who might have missed the memo, Us Weekly reported that the Riverdale actor and the Tomorrowland actress got hot and steamy at a Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday, July 21. What, exactly, constitutes as getting "hot and steamy," you ask? Allow me to explain. According to Us Weekly, Robertson, 29, and Apa, 22, were reportedly spotted "hugging," holding hands, and even "leaning in and kissing each other." As if that wasn't adorable enough, the two were also reportedly spotted hanging with Apa's Riverdale co-stars: Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Cole Sprouse. Elite Daily reached out to reps for both actors and did not hear back in time for publication.

The match isn't totally random if that's what you were thinking. The two actually met back in 2017 when they were filming A Dog's Purpose. Then in May they announced that the two will be working together again, this time in a movie called I Still Believe that they'll be shooting with Shania Twain. Us Weekly also notes that the two have reportedly "been active in liking each other’s Instagram photos since April."

Needless to say, fans are jazzed about the possibility that they might be an item. So much so that they've turned to Twitter to express their excitement.

