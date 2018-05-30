8 Subtle Texting Clues That Mean Someone Isn't Interested In You

G​​etting romantically involved with someone can go one of three ways. In the first way, you both like each other equally and life is dandy. In the second way, they like you more than you like them and it's awkward. Finally, in the third, you're the one who likes them more than they like you but, of course, since you're not a mind reader you're left feverishly searching for clues as to whether or not they feel the same way. Luckily, there are signs someone isn't interested in you that you can spot over text. Whether someone takes forever to respond to you or they’re short with their messages, dating experts say there are a few things you can glean via text message to find out if someone just isn’t feeling it.

OK, before we get into it, let’s quickly weigh the pros and cons of learning these signs. First and foremost, yes, I do think it’s important to know how to tell if someone doesn’t want to talk to you over text. Why? Because, well, it saves you time. Wouldn’t you want to be in the loop sooner rather than later that someone wasn’t as into you as you were into them so that you could move on with your life? I know I would. But, on the other hand, I also think it’s important to take these signs with a grain of salt. If we become too invested in trying to search for signs someone doesn’t like us, we might overlook some of the signs that they do like us.

Here’s what experts say to watch out for.

01 They’re Not Matching Your Energy Shutterstock One dead giveaway that the person you’re talking to isn’t feeling it is that they’re not reciprocating your same excitement while chatting. Relationship expert Rachel DeAlto refers to this matching of wavelengths as mirroring. DeAlto tells Elite Daily that “when we are trying to make someone feel comfortable and make them feel like they’re important, we tend to mirror them, which means you’re putting the same amount of effort in as the other person.” If they’re not putting in the same energy, that could spell trouble.

02 They’re Not Trying To Get To Know You A key aspect of mirroring, according to DeAlto, involves the person you’re talking to expressing equal interest in becoming more acquainted with you. “If they're interested, they're going to write back quickly and also they're going to be interested in getting to know you, so are they asking questions? Are they looking to get to know you better throughout the conversation? [It] is really an important indicator.”

03 They’re Taking A While To Respond Another way to know if a guy or girl is not interested in you through text? They take forever to get back to you. It may be easy to give your crush the benefit of the doubt by telling yourself that a late night study session or family obligation prevented them from answering your texts, but if they’re consistently slow at responding, you may want to start questioning how invested they are in you. “If you send them a text and they don’t write back for a day, they’re probably not as interested as you are,” DeAlto says

04 They Aren’t Responding… At All Shutterstock If your messages regularly go unanswered, it may be time to rethink if this relationship is one that’s worth pursuing. “While being unresponsive with wide gaps of time in between each text might not mean much in this day and age, it could be a sign that they aren't interested in you, or relationships at this time in their lives,” relationship counselor and clinical sexologist Martha Lee tells Elite Daily. “We are now living in a world full of distractions and some of us are even holding down multiple roles, and even jobs. Then there are those who aren't completely ready to date after negative personal experiences which usually don't have anything to do with you. While your love interest might still crave human connection and interaction, it might be that they are simply emotionally and logistically unavailable.”

05 Their Texts Are Shorter Than Usual If thoughtful, paragraph-long responses from the person you’re talking to have become things of the past, and instead have been replaced by passive, one-word replies, they may no longer be feeling the spark. “When someone isn’t that into you, their responses to your text messages will be short, as in one to three words,” online dating expert Julie Spira previously told Elite Daily. “By sending a reply with a word or two, if it doesn’t include a cute emoji, GIF, or exclamation point, it’s a sign that the person isn’t into you and they’re responding out of obligation.”

06 You’re The Person Who Usually Texts First If you are consistently the one to strike up a conversation, that could be a strong indicator that your level of interest is not being matched, and that you may need to set your sights elsewhere. Diana Dorell, intuitive dating coach and author of The Dating Mirror: Trust Again, Love Again, previously told Elite Daily: "There's gotta be a balance if someone is really into you, so that you can feel like the relationship is moving forward.”

07 They Don’t Listen To What You Have To Say It’s never good to feel like you’re being overlooked, and if the person you’re talking to has a habit of not paying attention to you or disregarding what you share about yourself, it's time to confront the possibility that you’re just not one of their priorities. “To me, the difference with being unresponsive (no answer or long delays in answer) and dismissive is the sense of feeling that your thoughts, feelings, and opinions aren't considered,” Lee says. “They ignore what you're saying and impose themselves onto you. As such, it is not a two-way relationship but more of a one-sided one. They don't remember what you've said, e.g. your preference, or availability. You don't factor in anything. With texts, you cannot see what else they're doing or who else they're speaking with. As such, you might explain their behavior away as business. But we do take time and effort with who matters — and you're not it.”

08 They Straight-Up Tell You — Either With Their Words Or Actions Paying attention to both the upfront and more subtle cues that you’re being emotionally neglected by the person you’re texting could save you from a world of heartache down the line. “I don't know how many people explain away emotional neglect and bad behavior and make up excuses for others. At the start of a relationship, they do think what they think, feel and see about you and the future. A lot of us just hope against hope that things change,” Lee says. “Don't do this to yourself. Don't see it as a challenge and put yourself up for emotional pain — walk away. They've told you. You don't need to prove anything to anyone, especially yourself. You deserve better.”

Experts:

Rachel DeAlto, relationship expert, television personality, and keynote speaker

Martha Lee, relationship counselor and clinical sexologist

Julie Spira, online dating expert

Diana Dorell, intuitive dating coach