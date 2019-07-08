After pumping yourself up and running over exactly what you're going to say for an hour, you look your crush in the eye (or look directly at whatever app you met on), and get those digits. Although exchanging numbers can feel like a feat in and of itself, moving the conversation from your inbox to that cute new tapas place downtown can feel equally as daunting. No matter how long you've been messaging, knowing some texting signals that mean they want to ask you out can be a helpful way to get on the same page — AKA: being an IRL date with each other.

"When someone is flirting with you over text, they are trying to establish a connection with you on an emotional level," Claudia Cox, relationship coach and founder of Text Weapon, tells Elite Daily. "They can do this in a variety of different ways — calling you a pet name, playfully teasing or challenging you, or even complimenting you on something specific. The real test? If you read their message and instantly smile, they’re probably flirting with you." [let's get one more sentence in your own words reacting to this here!]

Cox broke down the signs that your texting crush is likely going to ask you out, so you can be prepared.

1. They're Consistent & Enthusiastic If your crush keeps blowing up your phone, you may already have a sense that they're interested. And who wouldn't be? You're a smart and funny superstar that anyone would be lucky to gab with. Still, according to Cox, if you see your crush's name in your inbox a lot, it could mean that they're thinking of asking you out. "One of the biggest signals is consistency," Cox says. "Are they texting you on a regular basis, or just when they are bored? If they are consistent, then they are probably gearing up to ask you out. Are they enthusiastic? Enthusiasm is a great way to gauge your crush’s level of interest and breed chemistry." If your crush always texts you back or tends to text you first (my dream), they may be interested in getting to know you more. And if they seem enthusiastic about you and your conversation, they may even be pumping themselves up to pop the "Want to get food?" question.

2. They're Giving You More Than "WYD?" According to Cox, if your phone-boo sends thoughtful texts that are specific to you or remembers details from your previous conversations, they may be interested in asking you out. "Are they invested in the conversation and trying to be engaging? If yes, they are actually making an effort to communicate with you," Cox says. "They are putting some thought into their texts and remembering specific things you shared with them. They are not sending you mundane, cookie-cutter style text messages such as 'What’s up?' or 'Hey.'" Of course, if someone is on the shyer side or they're not super into texting, a "Hey" or "What's up" could be their way of engaging. Regardless, if you're getting the sense that your crush is putting some thought into their messages, it could be a texting signal that they're trying to take you out.

3. They're Trying To Find Out When You're Free Your crush may be gearing up to ask you out if you notice their sudden interest in your daily schedule. If your crush is trying to see when you are free, it could mean that they're trying to pencil themselves into your planner. "Are they asking questions to gauge your availability? If so, they may want to see if you would make time for them if they were to ask you out," Cox says. As Cox attests, while being busy can be a good thing, if you're trying to go on a date with your crush, it could be helpful to make some time for them or to offer some dates when you're free. If your crush thinks you're too busy to hang or fears you'll say "No" if they work up the courage, they may talk themselves out of asking you out.

4. They're Copying Your (In A Cute Way) When your crush starts echoing the way that you text, Cox says it could mean that they're thinking about asking you out. "Just like when someone mirrors your body language to show their attraction in face to face conversations, people can mirror your texts as well. Either consciously or subconsciously," Cox says. "They text back at the same speed; they send texts of similar lengths; they use the same language. If your crush starts mirroring you, they might want to ask you out." If you're super into emojis and your crush has started to reciprocate or you always send eight messages at once (me) and your crush is beginning to do the same — your crush copping your texting style could actually mean that they're interested in you.