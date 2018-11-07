Let me preface by saying that women and femmes being called any variation of "too much" or "a lot" always rubs me the wrong way. From the time we are born, society seems to expect refined behavior from us. My mother's literal advice to "just blend in" with my classmates still simmers in my mind. Today, I am proud to grace the world as I am: loud, powerful, and oftentimes, quick-witted. But when it comes to dating — it can be hard to know if you are in fact, texting your crush too much, or if you are just, well, being yourself.

If you're an extrovert or just a big texter, it can be difficult to navigate your own personality from other people's communication styles — especially when you're trying to mack. It is never my intention to make my crush uncomfortable, but I also don't want to tailor myself for a lover's approval, or paint some version of myself that could be perceived as chill or breezy, because I'm not — in any universe.

Still, I do think it's important to be mindful of the social comfort levels of others. With texting becoming almost intrinsic to dating today, it's hard to turn on your read receipts to the non-verbal signs that someone isn't interested. In defense of loud girls everywhere (the working title for my first memoir), and in defense of big texters, I reached out to relationship and wellbeing coach, Shula Melamed MA, MPH and dating writer and founder of A Mighty Love, Demetrius Figueroa, about texting in flirting and silent signs your potential bae may not be interested.

1 They don't move the conversation forward. Giphy If you're an ace at engaging people and starting up conversations, odds are that you're crush is actively responding to your messages, even if they aren't trying to date you. Maybe your questions or quippy commentary about every episode of Real Housewives is so witty it demands a response. There's a line, however, between someone replying to what you're saying versus someone actively moving the conversation forward. "What may confuse you is when they respond to all your texts, in a timely manner, but do so without adding to the conversation," Figueroa tells Elite Daily. "You might send them something that warrants a well thought out response, and they'll respond with short answer like 'k', or 'cool'." While your crush may not share your gooey feeling, they may feel a responsibility to respond. It can be helpful to be aware of their energy levels when they reply, for both for their sake and yours. They may be relying on their quick responses to signal that they're not feeling it. Remember: You deserve someone who wants to text you. if you're putting out thoughtful messages, you deserve a thoughtful response.

2 They don't match your energy level. Giphy If you're a walking exclamation point, you may speak with high energy about literally everything. If your crush is someone who doesn't get excited about thing in the way that you do, they may be showing that in their texts. "You can tell when your crush isn't interested, or has lost interest, based on how they text you," Figueroa says. "When your crush has lost interest, you'll notice a change in the speed of response and the substance of the responses." If you're habitually quicker to reply, or reply with more gusto, it may be indicative of a difference in your interest levels. Maybe you're amped about a new record store opening and want to share that with your crush, or perhaps you want to take them record shopping on a date — if they aren't matching your excitement, they may not be matching your interest, and their dead-pan response may be their way of saying it. Don't be discouraged — just because they don't want to pick through old 45s with you, doesn't mean there isn't a cutie around the corner who shares your impeccable taste in feminist punk bands.

3 They literally don't respond. Giphy OK, this one sign is tricky because while you would imagine it would be pretty straight forward, no response can still be difficult to navigate. I've had baes tell me my forwardness and ability to double text without stressing was the reason that wanted to date me in the first place, and I've had people tell me that I was being, ahem, "too much." "You can talk to your crush candidly and tell them that you know that you can sometimes text too much, and would like to know how much texting is too much for them," Figueroa states. "All the warning signs that your crush is losing interest in you over text could also just be signs that they are incredibly busy, so it's a good idea to ask them how much texting works for them." Talking about texting sounds silly, but can actually be a good way to check in with your potential love interest. To many, not responding to a text is a pretty direct way to show disinterest, and it's important to respect people's boundaries. But for other people, it may actually be okay for a crush taking the lead — in fact, they may actually be into it. So, it's important to acknowledge which style of texter they are, before jumping to conclusions.