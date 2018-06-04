If You're Mad At Your Partner, Text Them This Instead Of Blowing Up

Now that you’ve calmed down and really considered why you're so upset, it’s time to actually send the message. Winter says there are four things to keep in mind.

First: Keep the tone of the message non-reactive. “Non-reactivity shows that you're willing to negotiate," she explains. "You're clearly upset, but you're also levelheaded. It shows that you are open to a real conversation rather than accusations and attacks.” That way, they're far less likely to immediately go on the defense.

Second: Even though you have a lot of feelings and thoughts right now, this is not the time or the outlet to spill them all out. Instead, Winter says to keep it short, because if it’s brief, it’s automatically "less threatening.”

Third: Try and keep your statement rational and diplomatic. That way, they don’t become combative right off the bat. If all you want to do is vent, then go ahead and vent, but it won’t help you resolve anything faster. If anything, it will make it even harder. Because, after all, “who wants to ‘talk it out’ when they know they're going into battle?” asks Winter. No one. And for this same reason, Winter says not to make accusations over text.

Last, but not least: When you write your text, avoid language that will provoke an unproductive response, as licensed marriage and family therapist Carrie Krawiec previously told Bustle. "Stick to 'I' statements. Starting a sentence with ‘You’ signifies blame or criticism and can cause defensiveness, denial, counter arguments and rebuttals." Instead, focus on how you’re feeling, adds Winter. “Emotions expressed in the 'I' format reveal what you're feeling without directly blaming your partner,” she says. (Even if you're actually blaming your partner, save that for the face-to-face.)

So what fits all the requirements and sets you up for a successful and productive face-to-face conversation? Winter says it should go a little something like this:

I'm hurt and upset by what's happened. I'd like to hear your side of it so that we can address the situation together.

I'm really angry about what you said. I really want to hear your side of this so we can work on resolving the issue and moving forward.

I'm still processing everything that happened and I’m still really upset. So, I’d love to sit down and talk to you about it, so we can address it together.