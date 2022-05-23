No question about it, Harry Styles has style. After nearly two full days of Harry’s House-themed events and activations across the world, Harry Styles took to the stage for his One Night Only in New York show on Friday, May 20 — the same day of his third studio album release — showing his love for his fans in more ways than one. Not only did he continuously thank the people in the audience (myself included) and on his Apple Music livestream for their support, but Styles also put his love on full display with his ONO fashion and manicure.

On Sunday, May 22, Styles’ beauty brand, Pleasing, posted a photograph of the 28-year-old from the night of the special evening. In it, you can see the Grammy winner dressed in a white tee with red hearts, beaded yellow necklace, and a series of rings, all of which he flaunted, along with a set of black leather pants, as he took over the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York late Friday. What most audience members probably couldn’t see from their seats either in the stadium or at home were the details of the singer’s manicure, which perfectly complemented his shirt.

True to form, Styles wore his own brand’s nail polishes for the occasion: Sprouting ($20, Pleasing), a pale green; and Vine Ripe (available for $65 in Shroom Bloom Set only, Pleasing), a vibrant red. Sprouting acted as the background color while Vine Ripe was painted into the shape of a heart on each of the Don’t Worry Darling actor’s nails, making the ultimate shirt-mani matching moment.

Courtesy of Pleasing

For the One Direction alum to wear his heart(s) literally on his sleeve, among other things, is no surprise. Harry’s House is filled with romantic moments, with lyrics like “If I was a bluebird, I would fly to you” from “Daylight,” “I've never been a fan of change, but I'd follow you to any place” from “Late Night Talking” (which fans theorize is about girlfriend Olivia Wilde), plus the entirety of “Love of My Life.” (“Don't know where you'll land when you fly, but ​baby, you were the love of my life.” Swoon.) Thank you, Mr. Styles, for making your fans feel at home and oh so loved.