Nothing says home quite like the feeling of warmth, comfort, and Harry Styles. And not necessarily in that order. True to form, the British rockstar has pop-up shops across the globe, tied to his newest album, Harry’s House, that are meant to make you feel right at home with their immersive, homey landscapes and cozy, exclusive merch. As someone who got to personally immerse herself in the Harry’s House New York pop-up ahead of the public, I can tell you that this particular shop is more than just a store — it’s a comforting experience. The only thing missing was my pillow.

Throughout the Harry’s House album, you’ll notice multiple home-centric references like “sitting in the garden” and “maple syrup, coffee, pancakes for two,” as outlined in Styles’ recent interview with Better Homes & Gardens. The Grammy winner also explained the meaning of Harry’s House, saying that it refers to home “in terms of headspace or mental well-being.” But the Harry’s House pop-up shop — at least the one in NYC — took things a bit more literally, as you’ll find multiple examples of physical homes, including a near-perfect replica of the upside down room on the Harry’s House album cover.

If you want to celebrate the release of Harry Styles’ third solo studio album at one of these themed locations, here’s everything you need to know about the Harry’s House pop-up shops:

Where Are The Harry’s House Pop-Up Shops Located?

Though you could only find three Pleasing Shroom Bloom pop-ups in March, and one Pleasing Polish Bar at Coachella in April, there are a whopping *nine* Harry’s House pop-up shops this month. At this rate, should we expect more Harry-themed spaces in June? July? Throughout the entire summer?? OK, let me not get ahead of myself. Here’s where you can find all the latest spaces:

The Harry’s House NYC Pop-Up Address: 533 Canal Street, New York, NY, 10013

533 Canal Street, New York, NY, 10013 The Harry’s House L.A. Pop-Up Address: 805-811 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90069

805-811 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90069 The Harry’s House London Pop-Up Address: 133-135 Bethnal Green Road, London E2 7DG

133-135 Bethnal Green Road, London E2 7DG The Harry’s House Dallas Pop-Up Address: 2117 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75201

2117 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75201 The Harry’s House Chicago Pop-Up Address: 400 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

400 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 The Harry’s House Toronto Pop-Up Address: 501 Queen Street W, Toronto, ON M5V 2B4

501 Queen Street W, Toronto, ON M5V 2B4 The Harry’s House Paris Pop-Up Address: 43 rue Notre-Dame de Nazareth 75003 Paris

43 rue Notre-Dame de Nazareth 75003 Paris The Harry’s House Berlin Pop-Up Address: Rosa Luxemburg Strasse 2, 10178, Berlin

Rosa Luxemburg Strasse 2, 10178, Berlin The Harry’s House Amsterdam Pop-Up Address: Looiersgracht 60, 1016 VT Amsterdam

When Are The Harry’s House Pop-Up Shops Open?

As with the Pleasing pop-up shops, the Harry’s House pop-ups in NYC, Los Angeles, and London have the exact same hours in their respective time zones:

Friday, May 20: 12 a.m.-2 a.m. + 3 p.m.-4 p.m.* + 4 p.m.-9p.m.

Saturday, May 21: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.* + 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.* + 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Monday, May 23: 3 p.m.-4 p.m.* + 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24: 3 p.m.-4 p.m.* + 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25: 3 p.m.-4 p.m.* + 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday, May 26: 3 p.m.-4 p.m.* + 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

The Harry’s House pop-ups in Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam all adhere to the same Friday-Sunday schedule as each other, in their respective time zones:

Friday, May 20: 3 p.m.-4 p.m.* + 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 21: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.* + 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m.-11.am.* + 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The * denotes time slots that are reserved for American Express card members who wish to receive early access to the Harry’s House shopping experience. If you’re one of them, consider yourselves lucky, because you should otherwise prepare for long lines.

What Can I Buy At The Harry’s House Pop-Up Shops?

There are only two options for merch that you can buy both in store and online: the Harry’s House standard CD and the Harry’s House black vinyl.

All other themed items — like T-shirts ($45-$50), hoodies ($75-$80), caps ($45), posters ($20), keychains ($15), beach towels ($40), water bottles ($25), tote bags ($25), and an orange vinyl ($40) — are currently exclusive to the Harry’s House pop-up shops and concerts, with a select few products available for pre-order with a mid-June ship date.

Even more rare is the “Houses” crewneck sweatshirt ($70); it’s only available in store, and is exclusive to Amex members.

Harry’s House, the album, is now available for streaming and purchase. For more information about the Harry’s House pop-up shops, visit Harry Styles’ official web store.