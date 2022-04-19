The creative genius strikes again. As one of the headliners at Coachella 2022, Harry Styles made sure he had multiple takeovers during the Weekend 1 festivities, including a Harry’s House-themed pop-up, named after his upcoming third solo studio album, right near the main entrance of the festival. But it was the Pleasing Polish Bar, a pop-up dedicated to his beauty brand, Pleasing, that had fans (such as myself) lining up for free manicures and, of course, ~pleasing~ backdrops in between sets.

Ahead of the first night of Coachella on Friday, April 15, the beauty brand teased the Pleasing Polish Bar on its official brand Twitter account, saying, “The Californian desert is looking a little more Pleasing. Across both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, step into our psychedelic surrounds to experience the first-ever Pleasing Polish Bar.” Like previous Pleasing pop-ups this past month, the Pleasing Polish Bar takes inspiration from the brand’s sophomore micro-collection, Shroom Bloom; the main difference is that the Indio, California-based space also takes inspo from the first micro-collection, Perfect Pearl, so it’s even better.

Upon arrival at the Pleasing Polish Bar on Coachella Day 1, I was greeted by a psychedelic mushroom entryway reminiscent of the latest collection. During the day, it was a “rainbow paradise”; when the sun set, the display transformed into a field of bright neon. The waiting area had wall-to-wall florals plucked straight from the Shroom Bloom box set, with the iconic frog logo lounging to your right.

If you’re planning to head to Harry Styles’ Pleasing Polish Bar during Weekend 2, here’s everything you need to know:

Where Can I Find The Pleasing Polish Bar?

The Pleasing pop-up is in the Coachella Courtyard area, a tucked-away spot in front of the Yuma Stage. While this area isn’t labelled in the app map, to get there, head toward the Coachella Main Stage from the main entrance, and turn left right before the Main Stage General Admission Beer Garden. The Pleasing Polish Bar will be on the left across from a series of food vendors.

When Is The Pleasing Polish Bar Open?

The Pleasing Polish Bar is open all three days of both weekends of Coachella (April 15-17 and April 22-24) from 1 p.m. PST to 9 p.m. PST. Wait times throughout Weekend 1 ebbed and flowed, but typically stayed around 20-25 minutes per person, so you can expect more of the same throughout Weekend 2.

What Can I Buy At The Pleasing Polish Bar?

Once I got past the waiting area, I noticed that the walls transform into a sunny yellow covered in a cloud fish print, complete with sparkling blue eyes, mascara-donned lashes, and a pouty pink lip that put me in a “strawberry lipstick state of mind.” This same logo was emblazoned on the exclusive merch for Pleasing at Coachella, including pink and yellow sweatshirts and a white patterned bandana, a festival must-have for keeping the dust at bay. Both the Shroom Bloom ($65) and Perfect Polish sets ($65), and the Hand + Nail Balm ($25), were also available for purchase.

What Do The Pleasing Manicures Entail?

Opposite the merch area, several manicurists were on hand (pun intended) for polish changes and decals. Using Pleasing polishes, of course, the nail techs can fix you up with any color or decal from both collections.

Nail artists can swap your polish or simply add decals to your existing manicure. Each station features Pleasing polishes from both the Perfect Polish and Shroom Bloom collections.

I opted for a pop of color with pastel mushrooms and florals on my existing pink polish, while others ventured toward a more monochromatic look with Inky Pearl polish with white or black stickers to boot. For those looking for something simple, a coat or two of The Whole Dewniverse, a sheer iridescent white, or Pearly Tops, a barely there ivory with a matte finish, did the trick.

