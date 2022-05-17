How To Watch Harry's One Night Only In New York Concert

There’s no corner on the planet that hasn’t echoed Harry Styles’ name. In anticipation of his third album, Harry’s House, on Friday, May 20, fans are eagerly awaiting music that will surely be the soundtrack of the summer. Thankfully, the wait is almost over and Harry is kicking off the release with One Night Only in New York, the first official concert of the era featuring a set list of all new music. As the name suggests, the concert is going to be held in New York at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park on May 20, but it will be live-streamed through Apple music — here are all the details.

What can you expect from Harry’s House?

Harry’s House is a labor of love that showcases another side of his musical talent. In an interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Harry said: "I just want to make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process, that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day.”

What music will Styles perform at One Night Only in New York?

One Night Only in New York will include music off Harry’s House, such as the tracks “Late Night Talking” and “Boyfriends,” both performed at Coachella to give fans a taste of what’s to come. Of course, he likely won’t forget “As It Was.”

Where can I watch Harry Styles’ One Night Only in New York concert?

One Night Only In New York will take place at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park, NY on Friday, May 20. The concert will begin at 9 p.m. ET and will be available exclusively for all Apple Music subscribers to tune in live. If you happen to miss the May 20 livestream, Apple Music will be streaming the encore on May 22 at 12 p.m. ET. and May 26 at 11 a.m. ET.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you’re unable to see the show or catch the stream, fret not! On August 15, Harry continues his Love On Tour with a two-night show in Toronto. From there, he’ll move on to perform for 10 nights (yes, 10!) at Madison Square Garden in New York City starting on August 28. After stopping in Austin on September 25 and Chicago on October 6, he will close his tour in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on October 31 for another 10 nights.

“Everyone is changing and there’s no reason to not approach music that way and kind of let it change and turn out differently than you started,” Harry told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a recent interview. If “As It Was” says anything, I expect Harry’s music to tell a story of transformation and celebration — I’m so ready.