For over a decade, Hailey Bieber’s beauty evolution has had underpinnings of cool girl glam, dating all the way back to the beginning of her modeling career. When rhode beauty founder Hailey Bieber was fresh-faced model Hailey Baldwin, she starred in campaigns for established cool girl fashion brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger. You could say these elevated, but unpretentious labels laid the foundation for Bieber’s beauty journey.

Even in her teenage years, arguably everyone’s most awkward era, Bieber had an air about her that exuded glamour, minus all the effort. It’s not easy to make a signature makeup look appear so, well, easy, but Bieber’s been pulling it off since she first stepped out onto a red carpet. Even so, this moded is anything but a one-note wonder. Bieber is always down to test out a beauty trend or start one herself, often to rave reviews. From viral glazed doughnut nails to grown-out brows, netizens can’t help but hop on the trend trains that Bieber conducts.

Now, with nearly a dozen Vogue covers under her belt, Bieber’s empire continues to grow, and her minimal makeup looks, versatile hairstyles, and elegant manicures continue to define a generation. Whether she’s launching skin care products that are destined to sell out almost immediately or showing off her nails on TikTok, this mogul stays glowing. Starting with the launch of her modeling career all the way through the rise of rhode skin, here’s a look at Hailey Bieber’s eclectic yet effortless beauty evolution from 2011 to now.

2011: Hailey Baldwin With Blond Highlights Ben Hider/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 14-year-old Baldwin was totally *that* girl. With choppy layers and honey-blond highlights, the budding model’s hair was peak Y2K. From her glossy lips to her thinly-tweezed brows and bohemian feather earrings, Baldwin’s girl next door aesthetic was #goals for teens the world over.

2013: Hailey Baldwin With Coral Makeup Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images By the time she was 16, Baldwin had leveled up her beauty routine. The young model traded her thin brows for a fuller look and also began experimenting with bolder lip colors like this rosy coral shade.

2014: Hailey Baldwin Wearing Graphic Liner Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taken the same month that Justin Bieber posted his first picture with his future wife on Instagram, Baldwin stunned in a sleek top knot and bold, graphic eyeliner. The elegant updo, dark eye makeup, and pale lip combo marked a departure from the subtle looks of her earlier years.

2015: Hailey Baldwin With Brown Hair Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2015 Met Gala, then 18-year-old Baldwin debuted her first major hair transformation. Swapping her wheat-blond locks for a rich chocolate shade, Baldwin established that she could pull off both dark and light hair hues.

2015: Hailey Baldwin Wearing Dark Lipstick Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images You can never go wrong with dark lipstick as Baldwin proved at the 2015 Annual Night of Generosity Gala in Beverly Hills. Baldwin’s dark brows and vampy lipstick made her look sultry and striking.

2016: Hailey Baldwin With A Layered Lob Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Baldwin was the ultimate California girl at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. The then 19-year-old’s choppy lob, matte brown eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick exuded effortless glam.

2017: Hailey Baldwin With A Straight Lob Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Baldwin’s Carpool Karaoke episode was full of surprises as was her beauty look for the Carpool Karaoke: The Series premiere. Typically known for tousled, layered beach waves, the model’s platinum flat-ironed blunt lob was very unexpected.

2017: Hailey Baldwin With Curly Hair Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Later that year, Baldwin switched up her hair yet again. Serving Old Hollywood glamour at the 2017 #REVOLVEawards, the model’s shoulder-length curly haircut and bright red lips marked a shift into more dramatic looks.

2018: Hailey Bieber With Short Pink Hair Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images Petition for Baldwin to bring back her pink hair! While attending the 2018 Met Gala alongside rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes, the model flaunted a pastel pink bob, flower crown, and rosy, metallic makeup.

2019: Hailey Bieber’s Met Gala Glam Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber’s 2019 Met Gala aesthetic was a world away from her pink-haired boho look. Her polished high ponytail and oversized hair bow had vintage energy, while her bold cat eye and dewy skin gave the look a modern edge.

2021: Hailey Bieber With Bronde Hair Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber hopped on the bronde hair train, popularized by celebs like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid, in October 2021. The then 24-year-old’s in-between hue proved extra flattering and ushered in an era of darker hair colors.

2020: Hailey Bieber With A Sleek Bob Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s no secret that Bieber loves a bob. For the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the then 23-year-old put a contemporary spin on this tried-and-true hairstyle. An ode to the wet hair look, Bieber’s slick, smooth bob looked ultra-cool paired with a pronounced side part.

2022: Hailey Bieber’s Glazed Era Begins Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s the look that launched a thousand manicures. Bieber attended the 2022 Met Gala with her signature neutral makeup and the glazed doughnut nails that would take over the world come summer.