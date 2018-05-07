There's been lots of rumors about Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin lately. Are they dating? Are they not? What's the deal? Well, these photos of Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin at the 2018 Met Gala are a really good indicator that they're an item!

In fact, walking the Met Gala red carpet together is the couple’s very first public appearance together. So, it’s safe to say that they’re taking some pretty big steps to set the record straight on those dating rumors!

Mendes and Baldwin are both clad in Tommy Hilfiger and, according to an Us Weekly source, they’ll be sitting at the designer’s table!

Mendes, 19, and Baldwin, 21, have been the subject of romance rumors for the past several months. They were first seen together at Baldwin’s Halloween party in 2017. Later, in December, the two spent Christmas together in Mendes’ native Toronto.

So, basically, they’ve been an item for quite a while. They’re just making their relationship public at the Met Gala.

More to come...