Is it me or do celebrities retire at a seriously young age? Supermodel Hailey Baldwin is just 22-years-old and it looks as if she is already looking to leave the biz, sort of... The blonde beauty wrote a seriously elusive caption on one of her modeling photos and it's got me wondering, is Hailey Baldwin retiring from runway modeling? Ugh. Why? She can seriously strut.

On July 17, Baldwin shared an old modeling photo of herself from the Zadig & Voltaire Fall/Winter 2018 show on Instagram. She captioned the high-fashion snap with pretty harsh critique of her runway walk, going as far as circling her poor form.

"What I do know is that ur arm truly should never wing this high when ur walking on a runway," she wrote over the photo. "Hence why it is not, and will never be my thing again lol."

But Hailey, focus on how far you've come, not where you've come from. I don't want to see you go.

Her caption is somewhat understandable though, since we humans are typically our own worst critics. So, I'd like to think Baldwin was just caught up in the heat of the moment. Take a look at the runway photo in question. She looks bomb to me.

The truth of the matter is, Baldwin hasn't been spotted in a show at all this year. In 2018, she walked for Off-White, Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Zadig & Voltaire, and Versace, with the Italian fashion house's December 2018 pre-fall show marking her last runway appearance.

Yuchen Liao/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And, while those are some of the biggest names in fashion, her fellow supermodel friends have performed in many more shows. Bella Hadid walked in 20 since the beginning of this year, alone — and there's still Spring-Summer Fashion Week showcases across Paris, London, Milan, and New York in September. And, reportedly, models with more recognizable faces than last names walk in up to 80 shows a season. Whoa, my feet hurt just thinking about it.

However, I think we should've seen this coming, fam. Just days before Baldwin and Beiber tied the knot on Sept. 13, 2018, Baldwin told WWD she'd be taking it easy moving forward.

"I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé," she said. And, sticking to her word, Baldwin has kept a relatively low-profile since. I bet newlywed life is so blissful.

Fans can still spot Baldwin off the runway in beauty and fashion campaigns for BareMinerals, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, and most recently Roxy. Baldwin also filed a patent for Bieber Beauty in April 2019. According to The Blast, Baldwin's patent status is currently on hold due to conflict with her husband Justin Bieber's trademark, which included cosmetics like shampoo and body lotion. Regardless, this means the (former?) runway model is thinking about making some serious mogul moves. Good on her! Even if Hailey Baldwin does retire from the catwalk, it doesn't look like we will completely lose sight of her anytime soon. Rest easy for now, Hailey Beliebers.