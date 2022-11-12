If Ariana Grande’s beauty evolution is synonymous with one thing, it’s the pint-sized singer’s XXL hair. Like her powerful vocals and formidable stage presence, the Grammy award-winning artist’s signature ponytail has remained consistent throughout her long-standing career. Even so, that doesn’t mean the 29-year-old’s hair has stayed stagnant. In fact, the opposite is true. Whether her hair is bright red, caramel-colored, or blonde, Grande’s hairstyles are constantly switchin’ the positions for you.
It’s not just Grande’s hairstyles that have evolved over the years. Since making her Broadway debut in 2008, the Nickelodeon alum’s makeup has gone from matte and minimal to dewy and bronzed as she’s matured in style and sound. While the thank u, next singer’s signature *lewks* are set in stone, she’s not afraid to try new things. After all, if Ari sees it, likes it, and wants it, she’s got it. From experimenting with white graphic eyeliner to wearing winged liner on her wedding day, the “34+35” singer loves adding playful twists to her tried-and-true makeup looks. After launching her own seriously good — and occasionally Easter egg-infused — makeup and skin care brand, r.e.m beauty, in November 2021, Grande has only gotten more adventurous with her aesthetics.
From her cat ear era to her bewitching Glinda the Good Witch blond hair, here’s a look back at Ariana Grande’s beauty evolution over the past 12 years.