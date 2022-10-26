If Ariana Grande with blonde hair was on your 2022 bingo card, congratulations. The Sweetener singer has made no secret that she’s stoked to play Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, but a recent selfie shows just how dedicated she is to the role. In a gravity-defying picture posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Grande’s classic high ponytail was a whole color wheel away from its former brunette shade. The musician’s new hair color is definitely more honey blonde than Barbie blonde, but even without being on the peroxide end of the spectrum, Ari’s blonde hair is a huge transformation.

This shade of blonde is new territory for Grande, who has shared that her relationship with her hair is complicated. Although she’s worn platinum wigs in the past and has rocked dirty blonde low- and highlights, the two-time Grammy winner hasn’t been all-over honey blonde before. To be fair, this could be another blonde wig moment, but based on the color of her baby hairs and the hair at the nape of her neck, this seems legit.

That said, Grande has definitely dipped her toes into the weave and hair extension waters and there’s no coming back from this level of double-process bleaching. If it is a wig, it probably costs more than the rent on a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. You heard it here first, Elite Daily is Team #ItsADyeJob.

While the change is extreme, the color suits Grande whose blonde hair also looks incredibly healthy. There does appear to be a minor filter on the selfie, but even so, there’s no Instagram filter that can make freshly bleached hair look this shiny and soft. It likely took at least a few days to lift Grande’s natural brown hair to this glowing, even shade of warm blonde. You can tell she was ready for the makeover, though. Peep that hair tie. It’s a perfect match.

Based on her new blonde ‘do, Wicked is likely out of pre-production and into filming. This makes sense given that on Oct. 11, Grande shared a photo of herself and co-star Cynthia Erivo in what appeared to be a dance studio. Notably, the “[Seven]7 Rings” singer was still a brunette at that time.

Now that she’s blonde, there’s only one question other than “I have to wait how long for the first Wicked movie?” and it’s this: Will Grande start having more fun now that she’s blonde?