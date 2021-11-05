Ariana's Reaction To Getting Cast As Glinda In The Wicked Movie Is So Sweet

The Wicked movie has officially found its two leading stars! Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo will take on the role of Elphaba, while Ariana Grande will portray Glinda. Fans need to see Ariana Grande's emotional reaction to her Wicked casting because it was so sweet.

The movie, an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, will also serve as a prequel to the iconic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. Jon M. Chu, who’s known for his work in the Step Up franchise, Crazy Rich Asians, and In The Heights, will direct the upcoming Wicked film adaptation. He was first announced as the director in February, and ever since, fans have been speculating about who could play the two iconic witches. In September, rumors surfaced the film found its leading ladies. However, Chu quickly shut them down, telling fans there were “so many good people” to consider and the producers were taking their time to find “the right fit.”

Luckily, all that waiting is now over. On Thursday, Nov. 4, Grande and Erivo revealed on social media they had been cast in Wicked. “thank goodness 💘 @jonmchu @cynthiaerivo @wickedmovie,” Grande wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo that Chu confirmed was taken the moment she found out she was cast as Glinda.

Grande also posted a photo of a pink and green (Elphaba and Glinda’s signature colors) flower arrangement she received from Erivo with a note that read, "‘Pink Goes Good With Green’ Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you. Love, Cynthia.”

Erivo also shared a photo of the moment she heard she was cast as Elphaba, and her reaction was equally as sweet. Grande sent the actress a pink and green flower arrangement as well to congratulate her on the role. “Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz,” Grande wrote in a note to Erivo.

Both of their high notes in “Defying Gravity?” I cannot wait.