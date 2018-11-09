When Ariana Grande first came on the scene as quirky Cat Valentine in the show Victorious, I truly thought her iconic red hair color was a look the starlette could never top. However, she successfully transitioned it back to her natural brunette shade after a while, and I loved that, too. Just recently, she graced her Sweetener album cover and merch with photos boasting icy blonde locks, but quickly returned to brown strands once more — so when a post on Instagram let me know that Ariana Grande's platinum blonde hair was back, I couldn't help but wonder if this time, it was the real deal or a great wig.

With so many female celebs using their incredible hair teams and some pricey wigs to change their looks at the drop of a hat, nowadays, a major hair change isn't actually all that major. But for someone like Grande, whose signature hairstyle is a huge part of her image, any hair changes are important moments, and must be regarded as such. Grande went for a wavy, chestnut brunette pony for her recent performance on The Ellen Show, as well as in her new "Breathin" music video, but according to her yesterday's Instagram post, the singer might be back to blonde once more.

Check out this video, which is a sneak peak at both some new Ari music as well as a possible new 'do:

While my immediate reaction was excitement (I love the platinum look for Grande), I had a feeling her new blonde strands wouldn't last long. In fact, something in my gut told me right away that it was probs a wig. When your hair is as important to your image as Grande's, chances are you aren't constantly bleaching the life out of it and then dying it dark at a moment's notice. Grande's hair always looks healthy and shiny in photos and interviews, and anyone who has ever experienced a decent amount of bleach knows that this wouldn't be the case if Ari were really going full-on Marilyn Monroe blonde in just one sitting.

My suspicions were confirmed today, when Grande posted this selfie with her natural brown locks back in action:

Another reason I felt like the blonde was a wig? Ari wasn't rocking her signature high ponytail. It's not always easy to be discreet about wearing a wig when styling an updo, and I've noticed she often opts to wear her hair down or in a low pony when she's living her platinum blonde fantasy:

Even when I can't tell whether she's rocking a wig or actually taken the leap with bleach, I live for Ari's blonde moments, and I think they really suit her. Since the Sweetener era and its blonde vibes got cut short thanks to Grande teasing a future thank u, next album, who knows if she'll keep the platinum look for her next chapter, or if she'll be back to brunette for good. Either way, I know she'll look stunning and kill it, so blonde or brunette (or red? let's bring back the Cat era?), I'm Team Ari FTW.