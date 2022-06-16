New Releases
Ariana Grande wearing r.e.m. beauty chapter three lip products.

I Tried Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty chapter 3, And My Lips Have Never Looked Better

Get ready to pucker up.

By Amber Rambharose
Petra Collins for r.e.m. beauty

Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty always surprises me. Chapter 3, dropping on Thursday, June 16, is a fresh take on classic beauty staples. From classic lipsticks to a truly innovative lip oil (which is a sentence I really never thought I'd write), this is a launch work puckering up for.

Zoey Grossman for r.e.m. beauty

Chapter 3, referred to as on your collar, brings us five new lip products from which I’ve painstakingly selected my faves. The level of detail dedicated to reimagining these classic beauty staples is really extraordinary. You’ll see what I mean.

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

Tap