Get ready to pucker up.
Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty always surprises me. Chapter 3, dropping on Thursday, June 16, is a fresh take on classic beauty staples. From classic lipsticks to a truly innovative lip oil (which is a sentence I really never thought I'd write), this is a launch work puckering up for.
Chapter 3, referred to as on your collar, brings us five new lip products from which I’ve painstakingly selected my faves. The level of detail dedicated to reimagining these classic beauty staples is really extraordinary. You’ll see what I mean.