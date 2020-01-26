Ariana Grande's 2020 Grammys Dress Is So Fluffy, You Can Barely See Her

Do you know how hard it is to have such a signature look and still manage to surprise people on the red carpet? Well, Ariana Grande's dress at the 2020 Grammys does all that and more. With five nominations and a Grammy performance slated for 2020, it's safe to say Grande knew the red carpet on Jan. 26 would be just the beginning of a very long, exciting night, and she gave the fans what they came for and delivered yet another flawless look on the carpet.

This year, Grande has been nominated in all of the following categories for Grammys awards: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Totally casual, no big deal — nothing to see here, just five nominations. It's no secret that thank u, next was a defining album in the pop princess' career, so it's incredibly satisfying to see it getting the recognition it deserves.

But now, allow me to shift the focus onto something just as incredible: Grande's out-of-this-world red carpet look. Grande showed up and showed off in a custom gown by Giambattista Valli. And not just any gown — it was a massive, strapless, ruffled gray gown that boasted layers upon layers of tulle.

After missing the 2019 Grammys, Grande returned to the red carpet in a memorable way, rocking a dress that is literally bigger than her entire body. Years from now, while others might remember Grande's musical performance at the 2020 Grammys, I'll vividly remember how she twirled her fluffy gown up and down the red carpet and looked like the most comfortable celebrity at the show.

The singer paired her ginormous dress with long, matching gloves, large diamond stud earrings, and a bit of a twist on her signature ponytail. Still rocking her sky-high ponytail, Grande added a side bang for 2020 with a bright platinum blonde hue to her hair, and flipped-up ends — embracing (and absolutely nailing) one of 2020's biggest hair trends.

When I think of Ari's go-to makeup look, her Grammys beauty beat is exactly what comes to mind. The "thank u, next" singer rocked sky-high lashes, a peach eyeshadow, her go-to sharp cat eye, and a nude glossy pout. So while she brought the shock factor with her dress, she stayed true to her signature look via her beauty beat.

Win or lose, I am very happy to see Grande back at the Grammys, and even happier that she seems to be having so much fun in her dress that is quite literally larger than life.