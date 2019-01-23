Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Album Cover Is So On Brand

Did Ariana Grande get a new tattoo in honor of her latest album? Well, her album cover certainly suggests that she did! The 25-year-old singer tweeted the cover of her newest album Thank U, Next on Jan. 23. Fans were quick to notice that Grande is sporting a huge “Thank U, Next” tattoo that covers her neck and chest in the album photo. But is it real? Nah, probably not. It is on brand, though! Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next album cover is all about her signature aesthetic.

In recent months, Grande has been peppering her cover art, music videos, and Instagram posts with muted hues of pink and giving everything a retro kind of feel. Well, her Thank U, Next album cover is no different. The cover art mainly consists of an upside down photo of Grande (another signature of hers) showing lots of skin, but holding her arms over her chest. The “Thank U, Next” tattoo, which is written in graffiti-style lettering, covers part of her neck and chest, giving it an edginess that Grande’s not typically known for. Surrounding the image is, of course, Grande’s signature pink which acts as a frame for the photo. All in all, it’s basically the most Ariana Grande album cover ever.

You can take a look at the Thank U, Next album cover down below:

Thank U, Next is Grande’s fifth studio album. She released her fourth album Sweetener in August 2018. Thank U, Next features 12 new songs, including three Grande has already released: “Imagine,” “Thank U, Next,” and “7 Rings.” Grande actually teased the entire tracklist for the album on Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 22. In her Instagram post, she also revealed when the album would be released — Feb. 8.

The new album comes at an interesting and maybe even hectic time for the singer. Grande is slated to start the first leg of her world tour the month following the album’s release. The Sweetener tour is expected to kick off on Mar. 18 and go on through October.

The Times Union Center in Albany, New York is the first stop on the tour. From there, it’ll head to a bunch of different locations throughout the United States including Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, Denver, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Miami, and Atlanta. It’ll also be making stops in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Germany, and Austria, among other places.

So, Grande’s got a lot on her plate right now. I’m sure she’ll be singing some of those Thank U, Next songs on tour for all her fans to hear. In any case, Grande has her work cut out for her for the next nine months. She’s a busy gal and she’s cranking out music like nobody’s business. Hopefully, she’ll get plenty of rest and relaxation by the time she embarks on her tour!