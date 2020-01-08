Here's a myth: Short haircuts present very few styling options. Not only is short hair easy to work with — hello, less hair equals less work — but there are so many short styles to choose from. And the 2020 hair trends for short hair prove just that.

The first year in a new decade is a formative time for all trends, but specifically hair trends, as it projects styles that will dominate over the next 10 years. Think back to 2010, and you'll remember the ever-popular asymmetrical bobs and tousled pixies. Those two cuts set the tone for the textured, multi-dimensional cuts we saw throughout the rest of the decade. Now that 2020 has started, celebrity hairstylists predict versatile, yet refined cuts will steer the trends. Out of all the 2020 short hair trends, "sleek" is the common denominator, according to experts.

However, don't let the word fool you. Just because a style is "sleek," doesn't mean it's only suitable for pin-straight hair. The stylists I talked to predict these polished, glossy looks will be seen everywhere, on all hair textures. Regardless of your hair type, see below for how to channel this year's short hair trends experts say are on the rise.

Flipped-Up And Flipped-Under Ends

The last few months of 2019 saw a glimpse of '60s-inspired, flipped-up and flipped-under ends. And TRESemmé Global Stylist Justine Marjan tells Elite Daily 2020 will see even more. To achieve either look, Marjan suggests using a curling iron (like the GHD Soft Curl Iron) on smooth, dry hair. To flip under, use the iron to curl toward your face; to flip out, use the iron to curl away from your face.

Polished Pixies

Garnier Brand Ambassador Millie Morales says polished pixies will be all the rage in 2020. Despite what you may believe, Morales says that you don't need a flat iron for a sleek pixie. "For this look, I would recommend using a round brush to create a smooth, sleek look," says Morales. But remember, the shorter the strands, the smaller round brush you will need.

Curtain Bangs With Bobs

Marjan and Glamsquad's Artistic Director, Giovanni Vaccaro, both agree bangs will (continue to) be big in 2020. As far as a specific style, curtain bangs with a bob will have a major moment. Unlike blunt bangs that are cut straight across the forehead, curtain bangs are parted in the middle, longer on the sides, and have wispy ends to frame the face.

Both stylists agree the cut is suitable for any hair type and texture. "Slightly-grown-out blunt bobs, like one month of growth, are the perfect length for 2020," says Vaccaro. "It's very versatile and perfect for all hair textures, as well as density." In order for this cut to work for any hair type, Marjan suggests finer hair types go with blunt cuts to maintain fullness and curly hair types add internal layers that prevent the top layer from shrinking.