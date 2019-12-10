6 2020 Beauty Trends To Make Your New Year Your Most Glam One Yet

With the end of 2019 comes the close of a decade of beauty, and while the past ten years have brought some gorgeous, even outrageous looks, it's time to start looking at the top 2020 beauty trends so you can enter the new year looking fly. Do we still say "fly" in 2020? Asking for a friend. Regardless, there are a ton of creative 2020 beauty trends you can start trying right now, so you've got them down pat by the time January rolls around.

When it comes to makeup in 2020, minimalism and maximalism achieve perfect harmony via the combination of natural-looking skin and over-the-top eyes. Gone are the glittering cheekbones of 2019 Instagram models, and in their place is a fresher, more luminous look, with less sparkle and more healthy sheen. As for eyes, think Jules from Euphoria (Sorry, Maddie, I still love you!), and go for payful liner and splashes of contrasting colors. Last but not least, hair trends this year are all about doing the most. Go big or go home? Nope, go to the salon, and ask for fantasy-colored roots a la singer Billie Eilish. Or, play it slightly safer with a maxi bow or chunky padded headband. To get the scoop on all the above and more, check out the full trend lineup below:

Bows Are Back

Saverio Marfia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Don't worry, your newfound love for headbands is still socially acceptable, but in 2020, they'll take a slight backseat to bows. Be they similar to the maxi bows worn by Annakiki's Spring/Summer 2020 models, or as minimalist as the simple black ribbons tied around models' hair at the Giambattista Valli show, any bow will do the trick. The key to nailing this look is to skip the sparkles and go for a solid shade, so the accessory doesn't look too childish.

The Sincerly Jules by Scünci Satin Bow Barette ($8, Target) is a perfect pick:

Unique Color Combos

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

While Euphoria glam is still alive and well, 2020 gals are taking a cue from Jules instead of Maddie, and trying out splashes of watercolor hues, white eyeliner, and playful shapes. The biggest trend is pairing together two or three unique hues for a striking color combo, as seen on the above Oscar De La Renta model, as well as at Versace and Nicole Miller's 2020 shows. “I recommend washes of tie dye colors on the eyes, or colors that sit opposite on the color wheel so they pop," Jenna Kristina, professional makeup artist and Maybelline brand ambassador, exclusively tells Elite Daily.

Look for powder duos, like the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter in "Mimosa Sunrise/ Sangria Sunset" ($36, Sephora) that can be used on the eyes to create colorful contrast:

Bold Roots

Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

The last decade of hair was all about a dip-dyed, ombre look, with darker roots and lighter, sometimes fantasy-colored ends. That said, Billie Eilish's slime-colored strands play a major role in inspiring 2020's statement roots color trend. While the look is a bit trickier to achieve (you can't just dip the top of your head into bleach, after all), the results are so worth it. If you don't foresee a Rainbow Brite look in your future, fear not. Grown-out, visible roots with a grungy chic edge will be trending, too, so skip the salon and say the growth is intentional.

Padded Headbands

In 2019, it was all about knotted headbands, but with the new year comes a new silhouette, and when it comes to padded headbands, the bigger the better. These babies tend to give off tiara vibes — especially when bedazzled, which we all know Lele Sadoughi does best — making them a bit more intense than other, more casual headband styles. They started to gain traction towards the end of 2019, and you can expect to see them thriving well into the new year.

The Lele Sadoughi Burgundy Leopard Silk Padded Headband ($85, Lele Sadoughi) is a splurge, but the quality is well worth the price:

Glossy, Not Sparkly

SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Sorry not sorry, it's time to throw away those super-sparkly highlighters, and ditch the chunky glitter glosses, too. A luminous look is definitely in, but the desired finish is a glossy sheen, not a glitzy glimmer, so shiny lip glosses and base products that leave skin with an almost-reflective glow are the way to go. After all, who wouldn't like to gleam like the models on the Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 runway?

For the face, consider Tarte Cosmetics' new Shape Tape Glow Wand ($25, QVC), which has pearlescent pigments to help you achieve a flawless faux glow:

Or, take a page from Kristina's book. "I like to add a super hydrating balm to the higher points of the face," she says, "The Elizabeth Arden 8-Hour Cream ($24, Ulta) is great for that and can be applied to eyes and lips.”

Embellished Strands

Shutterstock

While you tried to glue as many gems around your eyes as possible in 2019, the move in 2020 is to embellish your hair instead. Models at Bibhu Mohapatra, Alice + Olivia, and Andrew Gn 2020 shows all featured models with strands decked out in rhinestones and pearls, not courtesy of barrettes, but directly on the hair.

Rather than glue on pearls one by one, try these Pearl Spiral Hair Pins ($7, Amazon) that you can twist right in:

See what I mean? Judging by these trends, it looks like 2020 is about to be one of the most glamorous years yet.