If you've complimented someone's headband in the past few months, chances are the wearer replied, "Thanks, it's by Lele Sadoughi." The brand has single-handedly brought the oldschool, one-and-done hair accessory back in style, and the Lele Sadoughi x J. Crew Holiday Collection is a festive ode to the founder's own roots. Sadoughi herself was J. Crew's first jewelry designer — yup, she dreamed up those pearl and tortoise statement necklaces you just had to have however many years ago — so a collab with the brand is a full-circle move. Plus, it gives you even more opportunities to shop her gorgeous creations.

I'm gifting pretty much all the gals in my life something Sadoughi this holiday season, and one of the most fun things about this collaboration in particular is that the brand is actually teaming up with not just J. Crew, but Crewcuts as well. If you don't know, Crewcuts is basically J. Crew for children, and as a mother herself, Sadoughi felt it made sense to include options for all ages. The best part? Sadoughi's petite headbands, which will be marketed as her Crewcuts pieces, actually fit the same as her standard headbands, and are just a tiny bit slimmer. That means you can still snag any of the petite styles for yourself, and save a pretty major amount of coin, as they cost less than the standard styles.

Of course, the collection will feature a myriad of embellished headbands adorned with beads and pearls, which have become the Sadoughi signature:

My personal favorite is the Black Tartan Headband ($135, lelesadoughi.com), a holiday must for dressing up your go-to black turtleneck and skinnies:

However, I love the Red Buffalo Check print, too — especially if you're looking for a cute ~matching moment~:

The Petite Red Buffalo Check Bow Tie Headband ($48, lelesadoughi.com) is a great way to try out a Sadoughi headband without spending $100 or more:

In addition to the iconic headbands, the collection will also include a selection of statement earrings:

As mentioned earlier, Sadoughi was J. Crew's very first jewelry designer, and while her headbands have brought her self-named brand major recognition, she still makes beautiful earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings to this day.

The Small Crystal Lily Earrings in "Ocean Tort" ($168, lelesadoughi.com) are one of the most striking pairs in the entire collection:

This lily-shaped style has become Sadoughi's go-to, and she always finds the perfect acetate colorways in which to create them. They've definitely got a more formal feel, but they're also the perfect statement piece to pair with a white blouse, jeans, and your winter coat, for just a pop of color and fun.

If you're a bit more understated, the Trillium Button Studs in "Raspberry" ($48, lelesadoughi.com) are just as great, but significantly more subtle:

All in all, the collection boasts a total of 16 pieces, including six pairs of earrings, five knotted headbands, and six petite headbands for all ages. To shop the complete lineup, check it out now on both the Lele Sadoughi and J. Crew websites. If you live near a J. Crew flagship store, pop in and look around, as certain pieces will be available to shop IRL at select stores, too.