Real talk, I can't remember the last time I took a stroll through the streets of New York City without seeing at least one girl rocking a statement headband. Even realer talk — more often than not, these headbands are by playful accessory brand Lele Sadoughi, which is why I'm so excited the new Lele Sadoughi x LoveShackFancy fall headband line drops today. Sadoughi and her self-named brand have done more for headbands in the past year than Blair Waldorf did in all six seasons of Gossip Girl (Don't hate me because it's true!), and given that the first LoveShackFancy collab was so popular, the fall drop is guaranteed to be just as big of a hit.

Sadoughi herself has been honing her accessory designing skills for years, from launching J. Crew's jewelry line (Remember all those statement necklaces you had to have a few years back?) to starting her own brand in 2012. While I personally find myself drooling over Lele Sadoughi's acetate floral earrings above all else, it seems the brand's headbands are the real money-maker, and pretty much everyone in the fashion world has tried one out in the past few months.

The most popular styles, by far, are the knotted headbands decked out in beads or pearls. Swoon:

However, the brand's OG collab with women's clothing brand LoveShackFancy was a total hit, thanks to a perfect combo of LSF's shabby-chic fabrics and Sadoughi's now-iconic knotted silhouette:

I'm a big fan of how the LSF headbands can amp up a simple white-tee-and-jeans outfit, so when I heard the brands were collaborating yet again for fall, I was thrilled:

Courtesy of Lele Sadoughi

Just when I thought my rather large headband collection was finally complete, of course they had to come out with the cutest collection yet. The collab consists of 12 new headbands, all done in fall-appropro LoveShackFancy prints, from a gold-tinged pink gingham to purple leaves to embroidered flowers. These headbands are the perfect pieces to compliment a transitional wardrobe as we enter autumn and all its great styling opportunities.

Of course, the knotted silhouette will be a huge part of the collection:

...But there will also be some new styles to fawn over. How amazing is the shirred padded headband in "Black Coffee"?

Courtesy of Lele Sadoughi

And hi, the ruched headband in "Warm Grey" is my new fall fave:

Courtesy of Lele Sadoughi

If you're a big spender, chances are you'll go straight for the padded headbands, which retail for $95 a pop. If you prefer Sadoughi's classic knotted style, you can snag one for $10 less at $85 each. The best bang for your buck is the petite knotted headband, which is slightly thinner than the original knotted version, and retails for $65. Considering Lele Sadoughi's beaded styles can go for as much as $170 a headband, this collection is a great way to try out the trend for (slightly) less. The collab goes live on September 10 at 7PM EST, and you can shop it all exclusively on the Lele Sadoughi website.