Despite the fact that the Fourth of July was less than two weeks ago and that New York City is gearing up for a major heatwave this weekend, it's already time to start thinking about fall 2019 fashion trends. I know, I know — can we just remain in the present and enjoy summer for a hot second?! I get it. But once you see what autumn has in store for you and your wardrobe I think you'll get excited about what's to come sartorially.. if not only because it proves that relief from these blazing days is ahead.

If you take a look at the fall/ winter 2019 collections that stormed Fashion Week runways, you'll notice that the trends truly run the gamut. Color palettes were all over the place, outerwear that blatantly deviated from the stereotypical puffer coat ran rampant, and an array of textures, accessories, and silhouettes made for an exceptionally dynamic season. This all goes to say that fall fashion is going to be extra exciting, and to get you excited for it I rounded up seven of the most wearable trends. While feathers and head-to-toe gold were also championed by your favorite designers, the below trends are easy rock on the daily — check them out below and decide which ones you'll want to incorporate into your look.

Grape Beginnings

Milennial lilac might've trended hard in 2018 but it looks like fall 2019 is bringing purple back in all its various shades. Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Rodarte, Christian Siriano, Sally LaPointe, and more championed the color on their runways, offering head-to-toe looks in everything from pastel purple to deep ultra violet.

Baby Bags

Yes, baby bags are here to stay, so pick your favorite fall lip balm or chapstick and prepare to buy it its own tiny carryall. Take a cue from the fall collections of Brandon Maxwell, Fendi, Jacquemus, Carolina Herrera, Givenchy, and Lanvin to see how it's done.

Buzzin' Just Like Neon

Neon for fall? Actually groundbreaking. Blinding hues have been one of summer's brightest trends and it seems like they're carrying over to fall. Whether you rock them in glow-in-the-dark form a la Saint Laurent or simply stick to highlighter-like hues like Balenciaga, Off-White, Versace, and Jacqemus, you're bound to turn heads when everyone else is wearing neutrals.

Cape Story

Channel your inner superhero and opt for a cozy cape this fall instead of your go-to leather motorcycle jacket or trench. Celine, Marc Jacobs, Chanel, and Chloé all sent models down their runways rocking the classic outerwear style, and you've got to admit they looked chic AF.

Cat's Cradle

Are leopard and cheetah coats anything new? No, but they're classics for a reason. The animal print staple looks good with literally everything and infuses your look with a wild vibe. Alexander Wang, Celine, Jacquemus, Marc Jacobs, and Versace all sent ace versions down their runways, so get inspired and snag one of your own.

Fleecy Feelings

Fleeces inspired by your North Face or Columbia jackets are back again for 2019, and they boast cooler patterns and designs than ever. Sandy Liang, who's to thank for the style's resurgence in popularity over the past few years, was joined by Fendi, Ashley Williams, and Eckhaus Latta this season, who each put their own spin on the style.

Suit Up

Shoulder pads, cinched waists, expert tailoring, and classic textiles will define fall suiting, as exemplified by the designs of Givenchy, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Prada, Dries Van Noten, and more. It's time to add that ace menswear-inspired blazer you've been eyeing to your wardrobe.