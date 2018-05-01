With millennial pink products everywhere you look, it's time for another color to finally have its day in the sun — or shall I say the summer sun, to be more specific. Of course, we'll always be thinking pink, but now we've also got lilac on our minds. Step aside, millennial pink, because this summer, lilac is making a splash. As a person who's quite obsessed with purple, I cannot wait to see my favorite color everywhere, and there are a ton of millennial lilac things to buy to make my dreams come true.

When you're relaxing on the beach or traveling to a bucket list destination, you'll want to do it in style. The summer is all about having fun and doing things you love, so you'll definitely be documenting it all on the 'Gram. Your Insta aesthetic will be so on point when you've got millennial lilac making a cameo in every pic.

Since summer is right around the corner, it's the prime time to fill up your shopping cart with millennial lilac. From towels, to headbands, to notebooks, you'll want to get your hands on all of these millennial lilac items for a sweet summer you'll never forget.

1 Keep This Lilac Felt Board Around To Display Your Summer Mantra Etsy Lavender Lilac Felt Type Letterboard, $46.68, Etsy Whether you're all about "good times and tan lines" or the "seas the day" mentality, we all have a goal in mind this summer. This felt board is too cute, and it's a great way to keep that mantra displayed all season long. You'll never forget to make every day a sunny one with this board in sight.

2 Bring Your Fave Girls With You As You Journal The Summer Away Etsy Destiny's Child Notebook, $7.10, Etsy If Beychella taught us anything, it's that Destiny's Child will forever be squad goals. You'll need a notebook to document all of your epic adventures this summer, so why not make it a lilac Destiny's Child one? You're an "Independent Woman" who knows what she wants, and this notebook is definitely it.

3 This Lilac Headband Is The Perfect Accessory For Your Beach Waves Etsy Boho Chic Hippie Hair Scarf, $17, Etsy This headband will come in handy this summer more than you think. Not only can you use it to keep your waves out of your face at the beach, but it will add a pop of color to your staple summer ponytail. Plus, all of your selfies on the sand will have the millennial lilac present.

4 Stay Hydrated With This Millennial Lilac Water Bottle Amazon Lilac Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle, $8.54, Amazon Whether you're heading to the mountains for a hiking trip with friends, or taking your pup for a walk on the beach, this water bottle is a staple to have in your backpack. Don't sleep on staying hydrated in the sizzling summer sun.

5 This Lilac Fanny Pack Is So Sweet For Concert Season Target Women's Fanny Pack, $19.99, Target Fanny packs are making a hot comeback, and they've come along way since the '90s. Gone are the days of bulky neon packs, and now, you can bring this stylish lilac fanny pack on all of your adventures. You'll be traveling a lot this summer, so this small bag will be great for keeping all the essentials with you.

6 Dance Along To Your Song Of The Summer With These Speakers Target WONDERBOOM™ Wireless Speaker, $99.99, Target I can't wait for chill summer songs to start streaming on the radio. It's always a contest to see what hit will become the new song of the summer. Of course, you'll need wireless speakers to play the beats at all of your pool parties, or when you're swinging the afternoon away in a hammock on the beach.

7 Lay Out On The Sand With This Lilac Beach Towel Etsy Lilac Turkish Towel, $10.80, Etsy For the girl who just wants to have sun this season, you'll need a go-to beach towel. Well all know the perfect towel is comfy AF, large, and looks picture-perfect in beach selfies. After you capture just the right shot lounging on your towel, caption it with, "All I need is vitamin sea" or "Happiness comes in waves."