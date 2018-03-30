Millennials are most known for two things — millennial pink and having a strong desire to drop everything and travel. There's just so much adventure out there, and our bucket lists are overflowing with dream destinations. We want to see the world, and stumble upon some hidden gems along the way, too. While feeding our wanderlust, we can totally look fab in that iconic pink hue as well. If your wanderlust is calling, it's prime time to listen to it. Packing will be made a whole lot easier with these millennial pink things to buy.

From food trends to clothes, we really can't seem to get enough of millennial pink. The pink obsession has grown so much so quickly, and we're here for it. Even Disney joined in on the fun when they announced their new millennial pink Minnie ears and millennial pink macarons. We want it all!

Sure, we love pink, but there's just something about that pale shade that has everyone seeing through major heart eyes. Maybe the color is also calling our names just like the travel bug. Either way, it's hard to fight it — so you might as well embrace it with any of these eight millennial pink items to bring on your travels, or showcase in your apartment. Your luggage has never been so color-coordinated before.

1 This Flamingo Float Wants An Invite To Your Beach Getaway FUNBOY Festival Flamingo Pool Float, $79, FUNBOY It's probably on every millennial's Instagram bucket list to pose for a pic on an oversized pool float, so why not think pink when picking out yours? These floats are great for just relaxing on your beach vacay, or at a pool party with all your friends. Now, you'll be able to check off from your travel bucket list as well as that 'Gram one.

2 When You're Thinking Pink, Write About Your Travels In This Notebook Etsy Monogrammed Palm Print Journal, $32, Etsy The best way to document your travels is in a journal. Sure, pictures are great, but they can only show so much from your adventures. Put the rest down on paper in this cute millennial pink notebook that can be monogrammed with your initials.

3 Map Out Where You've Been With This Millennial Pink Map Etsy Millennial Pink World Map, $5.25, Etsy For the girl who has wanderlust, she wants to be surrounded by everything that reminds her of her travels. This world map will show you all of the places you've been, and the spots you need to go. Hang it up in your room, and put a push pin in whenever you travel somewhere new.

4 Get Glammed Up In This Travel Mirror Etsy Pink Travel Mirror With Case Mirror, $62, Etsy Let's face it — sometimes when you're traveling, you don't have access to a solid mirror. This millennial pink travel mirror will ensure you always have vanity style lighting wherever you go. Plus, the bright pink carrying case is too cute not to add to your luggage!

5 A Millennial Pink Bag Is Meant For Those Chill Beach Days Etsy Pink Beach Bag, $98+, Etsy If you're heading somewhere tropical for your next trip, you need a great beach bag that won't get too sandy. I'm really loving this combination of pink and burlap on this bag that will hold your towel, sunglasses, some sunscreen, and more. All you need now is a nice hammock and frozen cocktail — if you're 21 and up — to really live it up.

6 Keep Your Makeup Fresh In This Sweet Pouch Etsy Baby Pink Leather Pouch, $40.72, Etsy As you travel, things can get misplaced so easily. I totally hate it when my makeup is lost somewhere on the bottom of my bag, and it's such a struggle to find. Keep things organized and in one place with this leather makeup pouch. When you want to do a little touch-up, just look for the pink and that's where all of your makeup will be.

7 Tag Out Your Bags With Flamingos Etsy Handmade Novelty Pink Flamingo Luggage Tags, $5, Etsy You'll want to tag all of your bags just in case, so add some color with these cute pink flamingo luggage tags. It'll definitely make it easier for you to spot your bag on the baggage claim carousel. Plus, flamingos are too cute and might as well be our millennial pink mascots.