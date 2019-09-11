When Prada sent luxe padded headbands down its spring 2019 runway, editors knew it would only be a matter of time before they started cropping up everywhere. That time is now. The crown-topping accessory has officially hit peak trendiness, meaning you'll need to add headbands for fall 2019 to your shopping list ASAP. If you've been following Fashion Week street style or you happen to live in a big city filled with fashion-obsessed city, then you know just how popular headbands have become. Make sure you snag a few styles of your own now to ensure you don't miss out on the look du jour.

While there are certainly plenty of Blair Waldorf-esque headbands on the market for you to choose from (think bows and tartan prints), the selection is as varied as it is huge. Headed somewhere fancy? Why not grab a headband encrusted in pearls or one shimmering with colorful crystals? And for those upcoming holiday parties you've got planned, elevate your look with a velveteen padded headband in a deep jewel tone. No matter what outfit you're looking to polish off, there will be a headband that's perfect for the job, so take a look at the 12 beautiful options below and choose which one suits you.

Go For Gold

I love a solid metallic accessory and this golden ball headband is among the best I've seen. It can be dressed up or down with ease, making it versatile AF, and boasts a unique shape to it you'll be hard pressed to find elsewhere.

Into The Wild

Purple and python together in the most perfect headband around? Don't mind if I do! This piece would be the perfect way to kick an all-black look up a notch.

Modern Royalty

I feel like pretty much every Renaissance queen to ever live would have swooned over this pearl-studded style.

Bejeweled

Rainbow crystals piled on top of my head sounds like an absolute dream. Equal parts playful and glamorous, this headband is an unexpected way to wear serious glitz.

Flower Power

Featuring a soft floral print and knotted detail, this headband is perfect for more casual occasions like weekend brunches or after-work happy hours.

Pearly Whites

Pearls are another trend that's proven to have staying power, so why not sport them in headband form?

Pretty In Pink

A padded headband will bring any look to new heights, especially when it boasts a vibrant pink hue and satin finish.

Do The Twist

Whether you're headed for a workout or want to pull back your hair in a jif, this comfy cheetah headband has got you covered.

Pavé The Way

Boasting a singular line of tiny clear crystals, this pretty headband would be a favorite of any 2000s girl.

Back To Black

Seeing as black goes with everything, it's a given that you should add a headband in the hue to your collection. This one is made of woven raffia and boasts a knot detail, which make it feel a bit more special.

Linked Up

Chanel fans would approve.

Braid Bar

Thanks to its burnt orange hue and luxurious velvet fabric, this headband is perfect for festive fall events.