September is here and there's a brand-new season headed your way. Don't get me wrong, the essence of Virgo season is still in full effect, but there's something undeniably powerful about the fall equinox. Wondering what the stars have in store for your September 2019 horoscope? Well, the first half of the month will kick off on a pretty tranquil note... but I guess you could say that's the calm before the storm, especially considering what's to come in the second half of September.

Things will start escalating right around the time of the supercharged full moon in Pisces, taking place on Sept. 14 at 12:33 a.m. ET. Sitting together with its elusive planetary ruler, Neptune, this lunation will ultimately bring deep clarity before the Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto conjunction in January 2020. The full moon will also be challenged by almighty Jupiter — Pisces' traditional ruler — which will, in turn, force you to take action.

With Jupiter in Sagittarius and Neptune in Pisces, both of these celestial entities have been challenging each other for quite some time. However, this Jupiter-Neptune friction will be emphasized during this month's full moon. That same day, both Mercury and Venus wrap up in detail-oriented Virgo and enter the justice-seeking sign of Libra. This will definitely change up the vibes because Virgo is a mutable earth sign and Libra is a cardinal air sign, so there's no doubt you'll be feeling the difference.

Taskmaster Saturn — Lord of Karma and planet of structure — finally stations direct in Capricorn on Sept. 18 at 4:47 a.m. ET. With that said, think all the way back to December 2017, when Saturn first entered Capricorn. What have you been diligently working on in the year-plus since? Are you holding yourself accountable and taking responsibility for your actions? This heavenly body can be a ruthless teacher, but hard work always pays off. So much so, you might get to see this firsthand toward the end of the month. Once Saturn stations direct, the sun will join Mercury and Venus in Libra on Sept. 23 (fall equinox 2019) at 3:50 a.m. ET, followed by a new moon on Sept. 28.

Now that you're all up to speed on the astrology of September 2019, here's what the month has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Making The Most Of Your Day

It's all about the details, Aries. This, of course, is especially true with the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars in Virgo, shaking up your orderly sixth house of health, routine, and due diligence for the majority of the month. Needless to say, this is an excellent time to tackle important to-dos, focus on your health habits and create a solid regimen for yourself.

The full moon in Pisces will illuminate your secretive 12th house of dreams, closure, and all things behind the scenes, the same day Mercury and Venus enter Libra and your committed seventh house of relationships, shifting the energy toward your one-on-one endeavors. Have you been meeting your partner halfway and vice versa? Themes related to compromise and mutual agreements are likely during this time. Shortly after, serious Saturn stations direct via your ambitious 10th house of career, legacy, and reputation in the world. Are you ready to take full responsibility for yourself and in your professional life?

Taurus: You're Thriving In The Spotlight

You're a superstar, Taurus. With the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars in Virgo, dazzling your expressive fifth house of authenticity, creativity, and romance, it's time for you to start taking advantage of your brilliant aesthetic. You're a child of Aphrodite and the world needs some of your artistic expertise. So whether you're working diligently on a new passion project, or simply polishing your individual your craft, the stars are aligned in your favor this month.

The full moon will activate your 11th house of friendship groups and extended networks, and ruling planet Venus and Mercury the messenger enter Libra via your sixth house of health and due diligence that same day. So, themes related to your daily routine and work environment will be top of mind. More importantly, Saturn, planet of structure and Lord of Karma, stations direct via your expansive ninth house of education and personal philosophy shortly after. Are you relocating or considering the thought of going back to school?

Gemini: You're Making Yourself At Home

Penciling in some much-needed family time, Gemini? There will be four planets in Virgo — sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars — shaking up your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation for the majority of the month. When was the last time you organized your living space? Remember, Virgo thrives when being of service to others, and in your fourth house of home, you can do the same with your close relatives.

This month's full moon will illuminate your career-driven 10th house of professionalism, legacy, and public persona. So all things related to your professional life, and perhaps your superiors, will be placed under the moon's magnifying glass. That same day, Venus and ruling planet Mercury slide into your expressive fifth house of joy and creativity, which means you'll be in a much better mood, so have fun while you can.

Cancer: You're Polishing Your Everyday Skills

Don't be afraid to get your hands dirty, Cancer. With the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars hard at work via your third house of communication and immediate community, I say you start tackling the necessary tasks at hand. Warning: A packed third house can be quite stressful, so make sure you don't overanalyze the fussy details. Instead, take advantage of this meticulous energy to proofread your writing and work on being more efficient.

The full moon will activate your expansive ninth house of travel, higher learning, and personal philosophy. The moon is your planetary ruler, which means you might feel a bit restless during this time. Don't overthink your journey, Cancer. Focus on the bigger picture. Either way, this month's full moon will bring deep clarity, in regard to your faith and overall mission. That same day, Mercury and Venus enters Libra, and your domestic fourth house of home and family. This is an excellent time to connect with your loved ones, and create harmony from within. Saturn stations direct shortly after via your seventh house of partnerships. Do your current relationships bring you the stability you desire?

Leo: You Prefer Quality Over Quantity

Count your blessings, Leo. It's business as usual with Mercury, Venus, Mars, and your ruling planet, the sun, traveling through your money-hungry second house of income, values, and self-worth for the majority of the month. You've always loved all things boujee, but Virgo season's all about the craftsmanship. So no swiping unless it's worth it, OK? Take a closer look at your budget and at least try to take a more practical approach.

The full moon in Pisces will beam through your auspicious eighth house of sex, transformation, and joint ventures. Themes related to your intimate unions, shared resources, and all things taboo will likely resurface during this time. Take a deep breath, Leo. This lunation will likely have you in your feels. That same day, Mercury and Venus will slide into Libra and your third house of communication. Lots on your mind? Take advantage of this charming energy and sort out your priorities. Besides, serious Saturn will station direct via your orderly sixth house of health and due diligence shortly after, which is equivalent to a report card from the cosmos. Are you taking full responsibility of your daily routine and well-being?

Virgo: You're Celebrating Your Uniqueness

Cheers to another trip around the sun, Virgo! The spotlight's on you and this is especially true with the sun, Venus, Mars, and ruling planet Mercury conjugating through your mutable territory for the majority of the month. What have you been working on? Truth is, you're always up to something but with rebellious Uranus Rx revolutionizing your ninth house of expansion and opportunities, there's no denying the facts: You've got something up your perfectly ironed sleeve.

There will be a full moon in Pisces mid-month, activating your seventh house of partnerships and one-on-one connections. Themes related to your current one-on-ones, along with your innermost feelings, could resurface during this time. You typically need to see to believe, but rest assured, your intuition will be heightened during this time. Mercury and Venus enter Libra and your money-hungry second house of values and self-worth that same day, so themes related to your finances and self-esteem will be top of mind. Shortly after, serious Saturn stations direct via your expressive fifth house of creativity and individuality. When was the last time you actually had fun, Virgo?

Libra: You're Mentally Preparing Yourself

Can you keep a secret, Libra? With the sun, Mercury, Mars, and ruling planet Venus hovering over your mysterious 12th house of closure, dreams, and all things behind the scenes for the majority of month, you'll likely be feeling more introverted than usual. Activities such as sleeping, meditating, and embracing your solitude are highly suggested during this time.

The full moon in Pisces will illuminate your orderly sixth house of health and due diligence. All things related to your day-to-day life and health habits will be put under the moon's magnifying glass during this time. Mercury and your ruling planet slide into your sign that same day, and this will turn things up a notch just in time for your solar revolution. Meanwhile, structured Saturn stations direct via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation shortly after. How have you been nurturing yourself as of late, Libra?

Scorpio: You're Socializing And Giving Back

That's what friends are for, Scorpio. With the sun, Mercury, Venus, and co-ruler Mars activating your 11th house of friendships, tribes, and extended network for the majority of the month, you'll be focused on your group associations and sense of belonging in the world. No new friends? I'm not going to lie, you might need to take a closer look at the people you're surrounding yourself with, Scorpio.

The full moon in Pisces will illuminate your expressive fifth house of creativity, romance and individuality. For those of you who decided to tap into your artistic muse these past few months, this lunation could bring you some much-needed clarity in regard to your happiness. Passion projects might very well flourish during this time. That same day, Mercury and Venus slide into Libra and your secretive 12th house of closure and all things behind the scenes. Needless to say, this is an excellent time to recharge your batteries. Shortly after, serious Saturn stations direct via your chatty third house of communication and immediate network. Have you been working on your listening skills as of late?

Sagittarius: You're Working Diligently On Your Craft

Practice makes perfect, Sagittarius. This is especially true with the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars hovering over your ambitious 10th house of career, legacy, and public persona for the majority of the month. Making an impression on your superiors? There's a lot happening on the career front, so make sure to put your game face on.

The full moon in Pisces will illuminate your domestic fourth house of home, family, and innermost feelings, so your intuition will be on point, too. Themes related to your emotional intelligence and general sense of security will be top of mind during this lunation. On the dark side, however, this lunation will be making a challenging square to your ruling planet, Jupiter. So take a deep breath and make sure to rid yourself of any ambiguous feelings during this time. Interestingly enough, structured Saturn will station direct via your second house of value and finances shortly after. Do your current investments measure up to your self-worth, Sagittarius?

Capricorn: You're Taking Responsible Risks

Venturing into unknown territory, Capricorn? This might not be your favorite pastime, but it's still necessary nonetheless. Besides, with the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars hiking through your expansive ninth house of education, travel, opportunities, and the wild unknown, you're likely craving all sorts of adventure lately. Don't overthink things so much.

The full moon in Pisces will beam through your chatty third house of communication, thought process, siblings, and immediate community. Despite your restless desires to engage in new opportunities, it's possible that the mundane has officially caught up to you. Luckily, Mercury and Venus slide into Libra and your ambitious 10th house of career that same day, so themes related to your professional life will likely begin going your way. Needless to say, this is an excellent time to set your dreams in motion, Capricorn. Your ruling planet, Saturn, stations direct shortly after, so you can officially say goodbye to the indecision and gloomy second thoughts.

Aquarius: You're Working On Making Things Right

Looking inward is your best bet, Aquarius. With the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars activating your sultry eighth house of sex, power, debt, intimate unions, and shared resources for the majority of the month, you'll likely be focusing on your sex life and your partner's income. Otherwise, this is an excellent time to do your research, both physically and deep within yourself.

There will be a sparkling full moon in dreamy Pisces beaming through your indulgent second house of finances, values, and possessions. Themes related to your money-making abilities, self-worth, and perhaps even unique gifts, will be placed under the moon's magnifying glass during this time. That same day, Mercury and Venus slide into Libra and your expansive ninth house of faith, travel, and higher learning. This will feel like a breath of fresh air, so make sure to soak it all in. Activities such as learning, traveling, and stepping into unknown territory are highly suggested during Libra season. Shortly after, your co-ruler Saturn stations direct via your 12th house of dreams, karma, and all things behind the scenes. Are you ready to let go of what no longer serves you, Aquarius?

Pisces: You're Paving The Way For Your Relationships

The people in your life are a reflection of your spirit, Pisces. With the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars shaking up your committed seventh house of relationships, partnerships, and one-on-one connections for the majority of the month, themes related to your interpersonal relationships and general sense of compromise will be top of mind. You get what you give, remember?

The full moon in your sign will be one to remember. Sitting alongside your hazy planetary ruler, this lunation will challenge Jupiter — your co-ruler and planet of abundance — via your ambitious 10th house of career. Mercury and Venus enter Libra via your eighth house of sex, debt, and intimate unions that same day. Taboo-like conversations and sultry connections are likely all throughout Libra season, so watch what you say and to whom. Structured Saturn stations direct via your 11th house of groups, friendships, and associations shortly after. Do you finally know your place in the world, Pisces?