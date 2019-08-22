If you're one of those people who wait for the perfect opportunity to start a new health regimen or exercise routine, Virgo season's got your name on it. Aside from its practical mind and self-reliant nature, Virgo thrives on being of service to others. Therefore, your Virgo season 2019 horoscope is about showing up for the people around you — but, more importantly, it's about showing up for yourself. Your well-being should always be a priority, and that's precisely what this astrological season is all about.

Leo season is over and it's back to business as usual. I will say, tending to your well-being is only part of the equation. For instance, staying fit and getting your greens in is really just the beginning. Without a productive day-to-day schedule — in which you can exercise your due diligence both responsibly and practically — there's no way you're in the right mindset to create the stability you crave. Truth is, your external life is a reflection of your internal life and vice versa. One cannot exist without the other, so taking full responsibility of yourself is essential to your happiness.

With that said, here's what Virgo season has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: Do What You Love And Love What You Do

It's time to get organized, Aries. With the sun traveling through your orderly sixth house of health, work environment, and day-to-day due diligence, you'll likely be thriving in the workplace. Make sure to soak it all up. Virgo season is here to help you create the life you deserve.

Taurus: Celebrate Your Accomplishments

It doesn't matter whether you've met your goal yet, Taurus. You're a lot closer to it than when you started, and that's a good enough reason for you to be proud. Besides, with the sun beaming through your expressive fifth house of creativity, romance, and individuality this season, you'll have no problem hogging the spotlight.

Gemini: You're Looking Inward

You need a day off, Gemini. There's nothing wrong with analyzing yourself and finding ways to better your situation. However, being self-conscious, or perhaps overly critical, isn't going to get you anywhere. Also, with the sun getting cozy via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and innermost feelings, you'll likely be feeling a bit more introverted than usual. Do you.

Cancer: You're Making Moves

Lots on your mind these days, Cancer? With the sun beaming over your chatty third house of communication, thought process, and immediate community, you're highly focused on checking off your to-do list and perhaps even taking care of important paperwork. This is an excellent time for socializing and making connections, so go ahead and tap into your sparkling intellect.

Leo: You're Focusing On Your Budget

Your birthday season's over, Leo. Besides, I think you've shopped enough for all 12 zodiac signs, don't you think? Needless to say, with the sun activating your second house of finances and self-worth, you'll be paying a lot more attention to your spending habits this season. On a brighter note, however, this is an excellent time to brainstorm ways to experience comfort, both personally and financially.

Virgo: This Is Your Cosmic Rebirth

Happy Solar Return, Virgo. With the sun back in your sign, you're likely feeling more energized and revitalized compared to the way you felt throughout Leo season. Although, I sure hope you got some rest last season because there are a number of opportunities headed your way. In the meantime, feel free to take advantage of Venus' charming presence while she's in your sign.

Libra: You're Even More Indecisive Than Usual

You're wigging out for nothing, Libra. With the sun beaming through your sleepy 12th house of closure, dreams, and karma this season, you'll likely be feeling a lot more skeptical than usual. Don't overanalyze things so much. The universe has your back. If anything, this is an excellent time to kick back and get some rest before your birthday season.

Scorpio: You're Mingling With Your Fave Crew

You've always been a ride-or-die, Scorpio. You're in it to win it or not at all, but one thing's for sure: You pride yourself on the exclusivity of your brilliant soul tribe. Also, with the sun beaming through your 11th house of groups and friendships this season, you'll likely analyze and reflect on your sense of belonging in the world. Keep an open mind.

Sagittarius: You Pride Yourself On Doing Things Correctly

You have high expectations for yourself, Sagittarius. There's nothing wrong with that. However, there's a fine line between being ambitious and being a ruthless workaholic. I get it, practice makes perfect — but is there really such thing as perfect? With the sun beaming through your career-driven 10th house of reputation and professionalism, you'll likely be focused on what the word "perfect" means to you and your career.

Capricorn: You're Finally Seeing The Bigger Picture

You've always had a good head on your shoulders, Capricorn. Besides, with the sun activating your expansive ninth house of faith, higher learning, and personal philosophy this season, you're finally seeing the fruits of your hard labor. Focus on your mission. You of all people know hard work pays off.

Aquarius: You're Dissecting Your Sex Life

Take a chill pill, Aquarius. With the sun shaking up your mysterious eighth house of sex, power, and transformation this season, you might suddenly feel the need to put your intimate unions under a very critical magnifying glass. What's your end goal here? Use this energy wisely and don't invest any more of your time on the negative.

Pisces: You're Being More Mindful Of Other People's Needs

Sharing is caring, Pisces. With the sun beaming through your committed seventh house of partnerships, relationships, and other people in general, you'll likely be focusing on your partner's needs. A small gesture goes a long way. Besides, you get what you give, right? Virgo season is here to help you commit and recognize the beauty in the details.