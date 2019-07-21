With the nodes of the moon sitting over the Cancer-Capricorn axis, it's no wonder Cancer season was one for the books. But Cancer season is officially over, which means you should pat yourself on the back — you survived. With a change in the season comes a changing energy too, so get ready, because Leo season 2019 is definitely emotionally charged, so get ready for some bright, hot light. Though Leo's energy is nowhere near as emotional as Cancer's, the sun rules Leo, which means you should steel yourself for a period of fun; Leo's fire is equivalent the energy you felt as a child, so be ready to release your inner child and all of the things that bring you utter and complete joy.

There's no better way to explain the zodiac than by acknowledging its divine order. This not only describes the true essence of each zodiac archetype, it also provides a closer look at an individual's natural stages of development. For instance, Aries is the first spark of light, equivalent to the very first breath. Taurus sees the world through its senses, the same way you learned how to feel, hear, see, taste, and touch. Gemini communicates and mentally processes, which is a symbol of cognitive development. Cancer cultivates and nurtures its surroundings, similar to the unconscious pact you make with yourself before leaving your parents' side to go out into the world.

For those of you wondering how Leo comes to play, I figured I'd save the best for last. Leo season, after all — thanks to the majestic sun, its ruling planet — sure knows how to make an entrance. The sun is the center of our universe; our greatest source of energy. So how can you blame a Leo for hogging the spotlight?

This Essence Of Leo

Aries, Taurus, and Gemini each have something to do with the development of personal identity. However, once the sun reaches Cancer, you start learning how to integrate you sense of self with others, which is where you develop a personal foundation within. But once a person has discovered what makes them feel comfortable via Cancer's maternal waters, Leo's fire is gifts a glowing courage and passion in order to express authenticity. This is where you discover the things that bring you the most joy.

Leo Season: July 22 Through Aug. 23, 2019

Alexa, play Katy Perry's "Roar!"

When the sun enters charismatic Leo, you'll be suddenly greeted with a burst of childlike enthusiasm, both personally and collectively speaking. As mentioned, the sun rules Leo, which means its divine light beams will energize and revitalize you, especially because the sun will be working at its full potential. Laughing until your stomach hurts, dancing without inhibition, and falling in love are very much welcome during this time.

Ask yourself what you absolutely love doing, and do that during this time of year. What never ceases to bring a smile to your face? Whether it's blasting your favorite song on the radio or dancing the night away with your best friends, Leo season holds the key to your happiness, and you deserve to be happy. Truth is, Leo season is a time to be completely, unapologetically authentic and confident in your self-expression. Express yourself, both fearlessly and courageously, because you are the sun.