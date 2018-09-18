Summer is nearly over, and the sunlight is fading a little more each day, as we fall closer to the autumnal equinox. Mother nature's colors are so beautifully vivid, it's kind of hard not to feel her moods shifting all around us. Speaking of which, what is the autumn equinox? Well, for those of you who may not know, the autumnal equinox marks the beginning of fall and the end of summer, in the northern hemisphere. Granted, nobody likes saying goodbye to summer, including myself. However, there is something so incredibly seductive and alluring about the autumn season. It's honestly unexplainable.

The fall is the season of mystery, but also a time of maturity. After all, 'tis the season of the harvest, and as the leaves begin changing colors in preparation for those cold winter nights, we begin to see the fruits of our hard labor, in hopes of having enough to provide for the wintertime. Truth is, the seasons are a representation of the circle of creation, as everything in life is cyclical. Put it this way: Spring is our birth, summer is our childhood, autumn is adulthood and winter is old age, which ultimately leads to death. Not to worry, stargazers, you'll be reborn again in the springtime.

When Is The Autumn Equinox?

According to Express, astronomers specified that the official kick off to Autumn this year will fall on Sunday Sept. 23 in the northern hemisphere. On this day, the sun will pass directly over our equator, making the daytime last equally as long as nighttime.

Want to know my favorite part about this day? The sun always enters Libra during the autumnal equinox, and Libra is a symbol of balance and equality, just like this. Despite my undying love for all things astrology, I always found that to be so interesting.

Also, just so you're aware, the autumn equinox normally doesn't fall on a specific day; however, it normally lands on one of four days between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24. Oh, and happy birthday, Libra!

Embrace The Autumn Vibes

Now, I'm pretty sure you're wondering, "How can I make the best of this eerily-haunting yet oh-so-charming fall season?" Well, the first thing you need to do is remember to be patient, and genuinely accept the symbolism behind each season, which ultimately represents a cycle in your life. With that being said, on the day of the autumnal equinox, you take a deep breath, and step into the season with a fresh mind, and open heart. You acknowledge the harvest you've been working so hard for, and embrace the beauty of this new beginning.

Autumn is mother nature's way of saying, "you reap what you sow." It's the season of fruition and abundance, but also a symbol of time and limitations. Have you resisted to flow with the seasons prior? Were you obedient with your responsibilities? The reality is, this isn't about astrology or any particular faith. In fact, you can tell by the color of the leaves, and the change of temperature that the clock never stops ticking.Is time our worst enemy? Not necessarily, no. Although, it is one hell of a ruthless teacher, if you ask me.

This is precisely why I'm always using the word "surrender" and "flow," whenever I'm referring to an astrological season, or time in general. The same way time can be referred to as the enemy, it can also be your best friend. At the end of the day, we have to own one thing, and it's that we're all a bunch of stubborn humans, who try really damn hard to be control, when the best thing we can do is let go.

Which reminds me, this is fall, so fall, and let everything fall into place.