The four seasons each reflect important phases in the spiritual journey that you embark on every year. Beginning in spring, you plant fresh intentions like a seed. Throughout summer, you nourish those intentions with growth and self-love. As of fall, it becomes time to harvest the results of your intentions so far. When it all ends in winter, you reflect on your year and release yourself from the past before beginning the journey all over again. These seasonal transitions are climactic moments in your life, and what you should let go of during the autumn equinox, according to your zodiac sign, will help guide you towards becoming your best self.

It's important to remember that energy is constantly fluctuating and the universe never remains the same for long. Because the autumn equinox announces a dramatic shift of energy, you're bound to feel as though something has definitely changed. Even if you can't put your finger on what feels different, the contrast will remind you that it's time to make an improvement in the way you've been living your life. Stagnancy and stillness will only hold you back even further, and when the autumn equinox takes place on September 22, 2018, it will be time too break free from your cafe and try something new.

Aries: Overworking Yourself

At the autumn equinox, the sun will leave behind your sixth house of work and productivity. It's time to give yourself a break after a long period of tight schedules, constant effort, and stretching your energy thin. Allow yourself time for rejuvenation and rest because you've definitely earned it.

Taurus: Pointless Drama

The sun has spent the end of summer in your fifth house of pleasure and fun. While it has no doubt been an incredibly creative and expressive time, it can be difficult to avoid drama when you're feeling so passionate. Focus your energy on positive results and remember to operate at a high vibration.

Gemini: Hiding Your True Power

Although you've enjoyed resting with the sun in your fourth house of home and family, it's time to stop hiding in your own little world. There is beauty within you that the world deserves to see. It's time to shine under your own spotlight and revel in how magnificent you are. Don't you dare hold back.

Cancer: Rushing Through Life

The sun leaves behind your third house of communication at the start of autumn. In this house, you have the tendency to rush through life with restless curiosity. However, you may end up missing what's right in front of you. Time to slow down and become more grounded. Re-root yourself.

Leo: Materialistic Ideas

The sun has been in your second house of finance and possessions during the last phase of summer. Focusing your concerns on security and wealth is important but it can become an obsession. Time to release money's control over your happiness and appreciate the beauty that is priceless.

Virgo: Self-Consciousness

The autumn equinox is the moment where the sun leaves behind your first house of the self. As empowering as this house is, it can also leave you feeling overly self-conscious about your image, appearance, and sense of self. Stop concentrating so much on your flaws and start loving your greatness.

Libra: Being A Social Hermit

The sun has spent the remainder of summer in your 12th house of spirituality. You've become more introspective, dreamlike, and in-touch with your imagination. However, you can get lost in solitude. It's time to begin embracing the public eye once again and revel in your social charms.

Scorpio: Shallow Friendships

As of the autumn equinox, the sun leaves your 11th house of community behind. You've been a social maven, a leader, and your group of friends has been steadily expanding. However, the more friends you have, the less close you may be to a select few. Take care of your truest friendships.

Sagittarius: Prideful Tendencies

The sun has spent the last phase of summer in your 10th house of career and reputation. You've been making successful strides in your work but perhaps it's made you feel overly prideful and self-important. Remember that outward recognition comes and goes. What matters is how you feel about yourself.

Capricorn: Running Away From Problems

When autumn begins, the sun walks away from your ninth house of philosophy and expansion. Although it's inspired you to explore the great beyond, you may be using "adventure" as a cover for simply avoiding your problems. You can't run forever. It's time to face your issues head on.

Aquarius: Dangerous Situations

You've been fascinated by mystery, darkness, and all things taboo with the sun in your eighth house of death and rebirth. As thrilling as it has been, your curiosity may have landed you in uncomfortable, potentially unsafe situations. It's time to think more practically an focus on your wellbeing.

Pisces: Co-Dependency

The autumn equinox announces the moment the sun leaves your seventh house of partnerships behind. This brought you closer to others but it also may have encouraged you to sacrifice independence for the same of harmony. It's time to remember that you never need someone to complete you.