Everyone knows what a horoscope is. You discover your zodiac sign and then you read what an astrologer says the future holds for your zodiac sign. Pretty simple, right? However, there are so many other ways to get a better understanding of what is in store. In fact, your October 2020 monthly tarotscope is a perfect example of that. A "tarotscope" represents a crossover between tarot and astrology. Both of these divination tools help you understand what's bubbling in your inner psyche and hiding beneath a facade. Everything contains a deeper truth; astrology and tarot are simply ways to help you understand it.

Plus, did you know that astrology is literally represented in tarot cards? In a deck of tarot, wands represent the element fire (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius), pentacles represent the element earth (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn), swords represent the element air (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius), and cups represent the element water (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces). Astrology and the tarot are literally inseparable. To understand one is to understand the other on an even deeper level.

With Mars retrograde and Mercury retrograde underway during the month of October, you're in for a wild ride. Here's the tarot card that will guide you through the turmoil, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: Ace Of Pentacles

Even if your head may be up in the clouds, you're being pulled back onto Earth for an exciting new opportunity. You're about to embark on a new path; one that involves so much room for growth and accomplishment in the physical realm. This is a beautiful month to expand your perception of financial concerns and discover new ways to support and rebuild yourself.

Taurus: The Empress

Spend this month getting reacquainted with all the things that make the world seem more beautiful. Stop to smell the roses, read your favorite poem, wear your favorite outfit, and partake in your favorite hobby. You may be losing hope in reality, so it's time to remind yourself just how magical reality can truly be. Beauty never leaves you. It's just that you might sometimes stop noticing it.

Gemini: King Of Pentacles

It's time to step up to the plate and be the adult you know you can be. People are relying on you and you can't afford to make lazy or irresponsible mistakes. Discover a deeper meaning behind the things you do. Are you providing for others? Are you trying to help enlighten others? When you live with purpose, it stops feeling like work. It feels more like living up to your potential.

Cancer: Ten Of Swords

When you are faced with failure, rejection, or betrayal, it's easy to feel like giving up. After all, your trust has been broken. Why bother? However, if you choose not to wallow in this pain, you're choosing not to let it define you. By walling in the pain, you're allowing the knife to twist even deeper. Do yourself a favor and remove the knife. Allow yourself to begin the process of healing.

Leo: The Hanged Man

No matter how hard you try, most things are out of your control. You can keep pushing and pushing when something doesn't want to be pushed and all you'll feel is tired. Learn how to go with the punches. Try surrendering to the universe when you've done all you can. Sometimes, fate steps in to make its own adjustments. Have a little faith that everything will work out the way it's meant to.

Virgo: Eight Of Wands

When it rains, it pours. Ideally, everything would happen one at a time, but that's simply not always how life works. If everything begins moving fast and gaining momentum, don't cower in fear. You're ready to take this next step. You've been waiting long enough and you're well prepared to take on the world. Ride this wave, because amazing opportunities are rare things.

Libra: The High Priestess

Your intuition is there to let you know something that your spirit can sense before your mind does. It doesn't always make sense. In fact, sometimes it can seem downright ridiculous. But this month, you need to trust your intuition no matter how out of this world it seems. To go against your gut would be to go against your truth. It doesn't matter what anyone thinks. It only matters what you know.

Scorpio: The Sun

It may seem trite, but what you really need to do is stay positive. You're about to reach a turning point and everything is going to become a lot easier soon enough. Whenever a negative thought enters your mind, combat it with one of confidence. Instead of focusing on all the bad, make sure you pay attention to the good. Lightness is what you need right now and it will rejuvenate your spirit.

Sagittarius: The Star

The only constant in your life is faith. What do you believe in? What ideas, beliefs, and philosophies help you make sense of the senselessness? Rediscover these lifelines and make sure your faith is unwavering. If you have to let go of old beliefs and abide by new ones, do so. Waves are crashing against you right now, but you'll survive. You just need something to hold onto.

Capricorn: Two Of Wands

An idea has been sparkling in your imagination for quite some time. However, you may have realized all the many ways you can bring that idea to fruition. Weigh your options and then make a decision. You can always go back and redo it later, but not being able to make up your mind will only be a waste of your time. Throw spaghetti on the proverbial wall and see what sticks.

Aquarius: Nine Of Wands

Dig deep inside of you and discover what your bones of made of. You've died a thousand times, yet you were always reborn in the morning. That's simply how resilient the human spirit is. Even when you feel like you can't take it anymore, you discover that you keep on moving. At the end of the day, you're impossible to defeat. Remember this about yourself. You'll never be able to fathom the true depth of your strength.

Pisces: Knight Of Pentacles

Your instinct may be to daydream, meander, or buy into distractions. However, what you really need right now is focus, persistence, and diligence. Figure out a way to abide by your routine and accomplish what needs to be done. You won't be working forever, and if you make the decision to work when it's time to work, the reward will be that much sweeter.