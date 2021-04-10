There's no better time to start something than on the new moon. After all, it's at this point of the lunar cycle that the energy is fertile and rejuvenating enough for you to let go of the past and focus your sights on the future. When you set an intention around the time of the new moon, it grows and expands throughout the course of the 28-day lunar cycle. As the moon journeys through its waxing phases, whatever you began on the new moon will be taking shape, and when the full moon finally takes place, it will have reached a moment of culmination and completion. Your April 2021 new moon horoscope will light a fire in your soul that can't help but spread throughout your heart.

Aries is the first sign in the zodiac wheel and it packs the uninhibited power needed to launch you into the astrological calendar. This cardinal fire sign burns without containment, tapping into your ability to pour all of your energy into whatever move you're about to make. Aries is impulsive, courageous, aggressive, competitive, and wholly enthusiastic. As this new moon takes place on April 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET, the house in your birth chart that is ruled by Aries will be switched on, activating the part of your personality that stops at nothing until they get what they want.

This particular new moon in Aries will be an especially motivating one. In fact, it may make you feel ruthless. As the new moon and Venus — planet of love and friendship — square off with strategic and obsessive Pluto, you may be seething with the desire to conquer and maintain your power. As cannonball Mars — Aries' ruling planet — forms a trine with expansive and adventurous Jupiter, you may feel ready to go the distance and step out of your comfort zone in a major way. Things may feel somewhat directionless as Mars squares off with disorienting and illusive Neptune, but the fire of Aries is forcing you to move one way or another.

Here's how each of the 12 zodiac signs will be affected:

Aries

Now's the time for you to own who you are and express yourself without inhibition. All the fear and doubt that's been holding you back from your own truth? All the confusion over where to begin? Let all these trepidations go. Find the courage to move in the exact direction your heart has been enticing you toward.

Taurus

Let the world go quiet as you tune into the radio frequency of your own voice. Your subconscious contains a world of inspiration and healing that you have yet to tap into. Make a meaningful decision to live in a way that honors and empowers your spiritual side. As you heal your spirit, you heal every other aspect of your life.

Gemini

Take a moment to fully embrace your vision for a better world. What kind of mark do you want to leave behind when you die? How can you use your power to improve the lives of those in your community? Find the inspiration to take on a leadership position and bring all sorts of people together for a worthy cause.

Cancer

You have authority over your own life and it's time to take back that authority. Where do you want your career to take you? What have you always dreamed of accomplishing? How can you become more assertive in your goals? Put more effort into the challenges that you're ready to overcome because you're more than ready.

Leo

There's a whole world out there, waiting to be explored. Make the intention of living more fully and meaningfully. Give spontaneous opportunities a chance. Keep an open mind when it comes to new concepts and ideas. Embrace a philosophy of life that allows you to experience things more deeply.

Virgo

Your time, energy, and love is an investment. It's time to take a look at how you're investing yourself in your projects, relationships, and financial commitments. It may be time to divest your energy from one thing and make an agreement with something that has a far better promise for long-term gratification.

Libra

The relationships you take part in have so much influence over your growth as a person. Take a closer look at how you choose and how you function in your relationships. Think about how you can strengthen your understanding of what a relationship is so you can take part in unions that bring the best out of you.

Scorpio

So much of your growth and success originates in the little decisions you made along the way. Let this new moon guide you toward decisions that are based on your health, well-being, and personal growth. Let go of bad habits and commit to a routine that's healing for you. It all starts with you taking the first step.

Sagittarius

You're craving creative expression and a stronger connection with your inner artist. There's a child that lives inside you; a child that never really grows up. Take time to set that child free. Make the commitment to living life on your own terms and taking time to have fun. If you're not having a good time, what's the point?

Capricorn

There's a sacred center in your life and it's called "home." Contrary to popular belief, home is not a place — it's actually a state of mind. It's time to reconnect with what your perspective of home is. Where do you feel more at home? Who makes you feel like you're at home? How can you strengthen the feeling of "home" in your everyday life?

Aquarius

Your mind is buzzing with potential and it's time you put it to work. There are brilliant ideas bursting within you and it's high time you shared them with the world. Use the powerful voice you were given to evoke change, enlighten others, and make the world a more intelligent place. You may be smart, but you're about to become even smarter.

Pisces

Take a moment to think of what your financial goals are. This new moon is about revamping your understanding of what you need and what you want. It's also about understanding the difference between what is in your control and what is not. Let this grounding energy help you create a deeper sense of security and stability in your life.